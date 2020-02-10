App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 10:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jamia protests: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan accuses Delhi Police of spraying chemicals in air

He claimed that students of Jamia Milia Islamia University are suffering because of the action of Delhi Police.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Waris Pathan, spokesperson of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on February 10 said that the Delhi Police has been spraying a chemical substance in the air that is affecting the health of students at Jamia Milia Islamia University.

Pathan made the claim on Twitter, where he wrote: "#DelhiPolice is spraying an unknown chemical substance in air. #Jamia Students are complaining of uneasyness, Vomiting, and stomach pain.. #StudentsUnderAttack"

Close

The university has been making the headlines recently as three separate firing incidents took place in the Jamia Nagar area in a week.

related news

During one of the incidents that took place during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) protest in the university, one student was injured.

On February 2, another incident was reported where two unidentified persons allegedly opened fire outside the university gate.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 09:57 pm

tags #AIMIM #CAA #Jamia Millia Islamia University #NRC #Politics #Waris Pathan

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.