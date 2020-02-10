Jamia protests: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan accuses Delhi Police of spraying chemicals in air

Waris Pathan, spokesperson of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on February 10 said that the Delhi Police has been spraying a chemical substance in the air that is affecting the health of students at Jamia Milia Islamia University.



This is a cowardice attack by @DelhiPolice on the students at #JamiaProtests.

They didn't even moved a bit when a terrorist was firing on students & today when they took out peaceful protest they are being beaten up & treated as terrorists.@PMOIndia when will you speak up? https://t.co/QUWF92G1W1 — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) February 10, 2020

Pathan made the claim on Twitter, where he wrote: "#DelhiPolice is spraying an unknown chemical substance in air. #Jamia Students are complaining of uneasyness, Vomiting, and stomach pain.. #StudentsUnderAttack"

The university has been making the headlines recently as three separate firing incidents took place in the Jamia Nagar area in a week.

During one of the incidents that took place during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) protest in the university, one student was injured.

On February 2, another incident was reported where two unidentified persons allegedly opened fire outside the university gate.