Unidentified miscreants open fire outside Jamia university, Delhi Police register case

Delhi Police registered a case after two unidentified persons allegedly opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on February 2 night, police said.

No one was injured in the attack.

A senior police official said a case of attempt to murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act was registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway.

Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, said in a statement that the attackers were on a red motorcycle.

One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket, the statement said.

This is the third firing incident in the Jamia Nagar area in a week.

On January 30, a minor fired at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters preparing to march from Jamia towards the Rajghat, injuring a student.

On February 1, a 25-year-old fired two rounds in air at Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the new citizenship law has been going on. No one was hurt in the incident.

"Firing has taken place at Gate No. 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia...by two unidentified persons. As per report, one of them was wearing a red jacket and driving a red scooty having vehicle no. 1532 or 1534," the statement said.

Asim Mohammed Khan, a former Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Okhla, said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm.

"We heard the gunshot. That is when we stepped out to see and the two men left on a scooty," a student said.

"We have taken down the vehicle number and called police," he added.