In pics | Monsoon alert: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai causing water-logging in many areas

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to Mumbaikars not to venture in waterlogged areas.

1/12 Heavy rainfall continued to lash parts of Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Konkan, Maharashtra. Indian Meteorological Department has forecast intermitted rain in Mumbai and suburbs. This caused water-logging in some low-lying areas of the city. Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to Mumbaikars not to venture in waterlogged areas. (Image: AP)

2/12 Waves crash against the wall of a house in a slum area during high tide in Mumbai, July 6. (Image: Reuters)

3/12 A municipal worker helps a vegetable vendor to collect his vegetables after they fell off a truck on a waterlogged road during heavy rains in Mumbai, July 5. (Image: Reuters)

4/12 People walk past rickshaws parked on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai, July 5. (Image: Reuters)

5/12 People ride their scooters through a water-logged road during heavy rains in Mumbai, July 4. (Image: Reuters)

6/12 Waves hit the shore at a coastal road construction site during high tide in Mumbai, July 5. (Image: Reuters)

7/12 A man plays in a flooded road during heavy rains in Mumbai, July 4. (Image: Reuters)

8/12 A man pushes a car, stuck in a flooded road, during heavy rains in Mumbai, July 4. (Image: Reuters)

9/12 People walk through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Mumbai, July 4. India is receiving its annual monsoon rainfall. (Image: AP)

10/12 Municipal workers try to clean a manhole in a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, July 5. India's monsoon season runs from June to September. (Image: AP)

11/12 A woman walks past a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Mumbai, July 4. India is receiving its annual monsoon rainfall. (Image: AP)

12/12 A municipal worker stands near a manhole in a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 05:05 pm