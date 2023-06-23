Suresh Raina opens restaurant in Amsterdam; a look at other eateries owned by Indian cricketers

1/7 Veteran cricketer Suresh Raina announced on June 23 that he has opened his own restaurant serving Indian cuisine in Amsterdam. Raina said on Twitter that he has shared his culinary exploits and food love with many people over the years. "I am on a mission to bring the most genuine and authentic flavours from various parts of India straight to Europe's heart," he said. (Image: Twitter/@ImRaina). Here's a look at other cricketers who have expanded their businesses via eateries across the world.

2/7 Famous restaurant by renowned cricketer Kapil Dev’s 'Elevens' is situated in Patna. It was founded in 2008, has a cricket motif, and serves a variety of Indian, Pan-Asian, and Continental dishes. (Image: Zomato)

3/7 On December 12, 2012, Ravindra Jadeja formally inaugurated Jaddu's Food Field in Rajkot. The restaurant is well-known for its ambience and surroundings and provides cuisines like Mexican, Chinese, Thai, Indian, Continental, and Punjabi. (Image: Facebook/jaddusfood)

4/7 Virat Kohli is the owner of Nueva located in New Delhi. Known chef and author Michael Swamy is the creator of this establishment, which exudes a distinctly upscale ambiance. Spicy mole, Peruvian pisco, La Caja de Pinturas, and more mouthwatering delicacies are all on the menu at this restaurant. (Image: twitter/@imVkohli)

5/7 Zaheer Khan’s restaurant Dine Fine, which started in Pune in 2005, has had a good innings so far. The Indian fast bowler went on to expand his restaurant business in 2013 with Toss Sports Lounge in the same city. Both his fine-dine restaurant and the sports lounge are part of his larger business called Zaheer Khan's Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. (Image: Zomato)

6/7 Cricket players Mahela Jayawardena, Kumar Sangakkara, and chef Darshan Munidasa worked together to 'Ministry of Crab'. In Shanghai, Manila, Colombia, Chengdu, Bangkok, and Mumbai, this restaurant is part of a network. As the name says, one may experience true crab eating here along with a lovely décor . (Image: Forbes India)