English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

    Suresh Raina opens restaurant in Amsterdam; a look at other eateries owned by Indian cricketers

    Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from cricket last year, opened his first restaurant in Amsterdam. The menu showcases a wide selection of dishes inspired by the rich culinary heritage of India, from North to South, East to West.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
    Suresh Raina, a former cricketer for India, revealed on June 23 that he will launch his own restaurant in Amsterdam. Raina said on Twitter that he has shared his culinary exploits and food love with many people over the years. &quot;I am on a mission to bring the most genuine and authentic flavours from various parts of India straight to Europe's heart,&quot; he said. (Image: Twitter/@ImRaina)
    1/7
    Veteran cricketer Suresh Raina announced on June 23 that he has opened his own restaurant serving Indian cuisine in Amsterdam. Raina said on Twitter that he has shared his culinary exploits and food love with many people over the years. "I am on a mission to bring the most genuine and authentic flavours from various parts of India straight to Europe's heart," he said. (Image: Twitter/@ImRaina). Here's a look at other cricketers who have expanded their businesses via eateries across the world.
    Kapil Dev’s Elevens is situated in Patna.It was founded in 2008, has a cricket motif, and serves a variety of Indian, Pan-Asian, and Continental dishes. (Image: Zomato)
    2/7
    Famous restaurant by renowned cricketer Kapil Dev’s 'Elevens' is situated in Patna. It was founded in 2008, has a cricket motif, and serves a variety of Indian, Pan-Asian, and Continental dishes. (Image: Zomato)
    On December 12, 2012, Ravindra Jadeja formally inaugurated Jaddu's Food Field in Rajkot. The restaurant is well-known for its ambience and surroundings and provides cuisines like Mexican, Chinese, Thai, Indian, Continental, and Punjabi. (Image: Facebook/jaddusfood)
    3/7
    On December 12, 2012, Ravindra Jadeja formally inaugurated Jaddu's Food Field in Rajkot. The restaurant is well-known for its ambience and surroundings and provides cuisines like Mexican, Chinese, Thai, Indian, Continental, and Punjabi. (Image: Facebook/jaddusfood)
    Virat Kohli is the owner of Nueva located in New Delhi. Known chef and author Michael Swamy is the creator of this establishment, which exudes a distinctly upscale ambiance. Spicy mole, Peruvian pisco, La Caja de Pinturas, and more mouthwatering delicacies are all on the menu at this restaurant. (Image: twitter/@imVkohli)
    4/7
    Virat Kohli is the owner of Nueva located in New Delhi. Known chef and author Michael Swamy is the creator of this establishment, which exudes a distinctly upscale ambiance. Spicy mole, Peruvian pisco, La Caja de Pinturas, and more mouthwatering delicacies are all on the menu at this restaurant. (Image: twitter/@imVkohli)
    Zaheer Khan’s restaurant Zaheer Khan’s Dine Fine, which started in Pune in 2005, has had a good innings so far. The Indian fast bowler went on to expand his restaurant business in 2013 with Toss Sports Lounge in the same city. Both his fine-dine restaurant and the sports lounge are part of his larger business called Zaheer Khan's Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. (Image: Zomato)
    5/7
    Zaheer Khan’s restaurant Dine Fine, which started in Pune in 2005, has had a good innings so far. The Indian fast bowler went on to expand his restaurant business in 2013 with Toss Sports Lounge in the same city. Both his fine-dine restaurant and the sports lounge are part of his larger business called Zaheer Khan's Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. (Image: Zomato)
    Cricket players Mahela Jayawardena, Kumar Sangakkara, and chef Darshan Munidasa worked together to open this restaurant. In Shanghai, Manila, Colombia, Chengdu, Bangkok, and Mumbai, this restaurant is part of a network. As the name says, one may experience true crab eating here, and the décor is lovely while the atmosphere is extremely opulent. (Image: Forbes India)
    6/7
    Cricket players Mahela Jayawardena, Kumar Sangakkara, and chef Darshan Munidasa worked together to 'Ministry of Crab'. In Shanghai, Manila, Colombia, Chengdu, Bangkok, and Mumbai, this restaurant is part of a network. As the name says, one may experience true crab eating here along with a lovely décor . (Image: Forbes India)
    With the opening of two new locations in Delhi's Mall Road and Kolkata's Golden Park, Virat Kohli's other restaurant brand One8 Commune is expanding daily. One8 Commune not only emits a lovely and elegant air, but also offers a variety of cuisines, drinks, and mocktails. (Image: Zomato)
    7/7
    With the opening of two new locations in Delhi's Mall Road and Kolkata's Golden Park, Virat Kohli's other restaurant brand One8 Commune is expanding daily. One8 Commune offers a variety of cuisines, drinks, and mocktails. (Image: Zomato)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cricket #cricketers #restaurants #Slideshow #Sports
    first published: Jun 23, 2023 05:01 pm