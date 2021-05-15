Forbes Highest paid Athletes list 2021 | MMA star Conor McGregor tops the list; take a look at the top 10
UFC star Conor McGregor has topped the Forbes list by earning $180 million in the past year beating soccer superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to become the highest paid athlete in the world. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has halted several sports events but its impact was seen less on the earning of many athletes around the world. According to the Forbes report, top ten highest-paid athletes in the world has pretax gross earnings of $1.05 billion in the past 12 months. Let’s take a look at the top 10 athletes who earned the most in the past year.