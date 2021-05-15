MARKET NEWS

Forbes Highest paid Athletes list 2021 | MMA star Conor McGregor tops the list; take a look at the top 10

UFC star Conor McGregor has topped the Forbes list by earning $180 million in the past year beating soccer superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to become the highest paid athlete in the world. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has halted several sports events but its impact was seen less on the earning of many athletes around the world. According to the Forbes report, top ten highest-paid athletes in the world has pretax gross earnings of $1.05 billion in the past 12 months. Let’s take a look at the top 10 athletes who earned the most in the past year.

Moneycontrol News
May 15, 2021 / 05:50 PM IST
Rank 10 | Kevin Durant | Sport: Basketball | Country: United States | Last year earning: $75 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Tom Brady | Sport: Football | Country: United States | Last year earning: $76 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Lewis Hamilton | Sport: Formula 1 | Country: United Kingdom | Last year earning: $82 million
Rank 7 | Roger Federer | Sport: Tennis | Country: Switzerland | Last year earning: $90 million
Rank 6 | Neymar | Sport: Soccer | Country: Brazil | Last year earning: $95 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Lebron James | Sport: Basketball | Country: United States | Last year earning: $96.5 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | Dak Prescott | Sport: Football | Country: United States | Last year earning: $107.5 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Sport: Soccer | Country: Portugal | Last year earning: $120 million (Photo: Reuters)
Rank 2 | Lionel Messi | Sport: Soccer | Country: Argentina | Last year earning: $130 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | Conor McGregor | Sport: MMA | Country: Ireland | Last year earning: $180 million
first published: May 15, 2021 05:50 pm

