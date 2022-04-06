English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsHealth

    In pics | A look at some summer fruits and their nutritional value

    Don’t miss out on the nutritional benefits of seasonal fruits. Here's a look at some summer fruits to beat the heat.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 06, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
    Watermelon | The sweet thirst-quenching fruit helps in staying hydrated and prevent heat stroke. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Watermelon | The sweet thirst-quenching fruit helps in staying hydrated and prevent heat stroke. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Mango | Mango is a great source of magnesium and potassium which helps in controlling cholesterol level and boost immunity. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Mango | Mango is a great source of magnesium and potassium which helps in controlling cholesterol level and boost immunity. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Papaya | The powerhouse fruit for vitamins and minerals helps in reducing risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Papaya | The powerhouse fruit for vitamins and minerals helps in reducing risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Litchi | The fruits contains several healthy minerals, vitamins and antioxidants which helps improve blood circulation and boost immunity. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Litchi | The fruits contains several healthy minerals, vitamins and antioxidants which helps improve blood circulation and boost immunity. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Pineapple | The delicious healthy tropical fruit contains several healthy antioxidants which helps in digestion and reduce risk of cancer. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Pineapple | The delicious healthy tropical fruit contains several healthy antioxidants which helps in digestion and reduce risk of cancer. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Fruits #Health #Slideshow #summer #Weather #World News
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 02:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.