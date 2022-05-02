English
    Met Gala 2022: Iconic red carpet looks over the years

    Here's a small collection of the exhaustive list of stars who made their presence felt with their costumes at the Met Gala over the years.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 02, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
    Ezra Miller arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York.
    US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York.
    Deepika Padukone attends The 2019 Met Gala "Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
    Sarah Jessica Parker attends the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
    Rihanna arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
    Cardi B arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York.
    first published: May 2, 2022 07:57 pm
