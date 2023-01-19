Space missions 2023: A look at upcoming explorations in pics

1/6 Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) by European Space Agency in April | It is the first large-class mission in the ESA Cosmic Visions 2015-2025 programme.

2/6 Venus Life Finder Mission by Rocket Labs in May | It is the first private mission to Venus in search of supporting evidence of organic compounds in the cloud layer – traces of life.

3/6 Chandrayaan-3 by ISRO in June | It is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

4/6 OSIRIS-Rex Mission by NASA in September | It is an asteroid investigation and sample return mission. In 2016, NASA sent a spacecraft to near-Earth asteroid Bennu, whose regolith may record the earliest history of our solar system.

5/6 Psyche Mission by NASA in October | It is the first mission to explore a word likely made largely of metal, rather than rock or ice.