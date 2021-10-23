MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

Tech Weekender: Top news in the world of technology this week

Apple event, PUBG New State release date, Pixel 6 launched, and more.

Pranav Hegde
October 23, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST
PUBG New State release date is set for November 11. Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, has announced that PUBG New State will be available in over 200 countries starting November 11. The PUBG Mobile sequel will be available on both Android and iOS. For more details, click here.
PUBG New State release date is set for November 11. Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, has announced that PUBG New State will be available in over 200 countries starting November 11. The PUBG Mobile sequel will be available on both Android and iOS. For more details, click here.
Google has launched the Pixel 6 series in the US. The new Google Pixel 6 launched alongside the Pixel 6 Pro feature the company’s custom-developed Tensor chip. The Google Pixel 6 series takes on the likes of the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 series and other Android flagship smartphones. To check the Pixel 6 series price and specs, click here.
Google has launched the Pixel 6 series in the US. The new Google Pixel 6 launched alongside the Pixel 6 Pro feature the company’s custom-developed Tensor chip. The Google Pixel 6 series takes on the likes of the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 series and other Android flagship smartphones. To check the Pixel 6 series price and specs, click here.
At the Apple event, the iPhone 13 maker has unveiled its all new MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro launched at the Unleashed Apple event comes in two screen sizes. Apple has also unveiled its new M1 Pro and M1 Max SoC that power the new MacBook Pro. MacBook Pro comes in two screen sizes. The 14-inch MacBook Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,94,900. For more details, click here.
At the Apple event, the iPhone 13 maker has unveiled its all-new MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro launched at the Unleashed Apple event comes in two screen sizes. Apple has also unveiled its new M1 Pro and M1 Max SoC that power the new MacBook Pro. MacBook Pro comes in two screen sizes. The 14-inch MacBook Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,94,900. For more details, click here.
Besides the new hardware that Apple announced at the Unleashed event, the company also set a date for the rollout of the next big OS update for their computers, macOS Monterey. The rollout will begin on October 25 and eligible devices can download it from the App Store. To check the best features and list of eligible devices, click here
Besides the new hardware that Apple announced at the Unleashed event, the company also set a date for the rollout of the next big OS update for their computers, macOS Monterey. The rollout will begin on October 25 and eligible devices can download it from the App Store. To check the best features and list of eligible devices, click here.
TVS Motor Company suffered a production loss of 25,000 units of its premium Apache range of motorcycles in the September quarter because of a semiconductor shortage that has squeezed the automobile industry. TVS sells five models under the high margin Apache brand with prices starting at Rs 1.06 lakh (RTR 160) and going up to Rs 2.55 lakh (RR 310). The Chennai-based bike and scooter maker is estimated to have suffered a revenue loss of anywhere between Rs 270 crore and Rs 330 crore to the chip shortage in the July-September quarter. More details here .
TVS Motor Company suffered a production loss of 25,000 units of its premium Apache range of motorcycles in the September quarter because of a semiconductor shortage that has squeezed the automobile industry. TVS sells five models under the high margin Apache brand with prices starting at Rs 1.06 lakh (RTR 160) and going up to Rs 2.55 lakh (RR 310). The Chennai-based bike and scooter maker is estimated to have suffered a revenue loss of anywhere between Rs 270 crore and Rs 330 crore to the chip shortage in the July-September quarter. More details here.
ntel's CEO Pat Gelsinger admitted in a recent interview with Axios' Ina Fried that Apple did a great job with their in-house M1 Chips but he still hasn't given up hope on there being an Apple product with Intel Inside in future. When asked if he had given up on the idea of Macs running on Intel chips, Gelsinger said that he never gave up hope on "anything not running on Intel chips," but also acknowledged they would have to work hard to win Apple back. More details here.
Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger admitted in a recent interview with Axios' Ina Fried that Apple did a great job with their in-house M1 Chips but he still hasn't given up hope on there being an Apple product with Intel Inside in the future. When asked if he had given up on the idea of Macs running on Intel chips, Gelsinger said that he never gave up hope on "anything not running on Intel chips," but also acknowledged they would have to work hard to win Apple back. More details here.
AirPods 3 launched at the Apple event come with an all-new design. The new AirPods come with an all-new contour design, which is inspired by the AirPods Pro. Apple has also announced the HomePod mini in multiple new colour options at the MacBook Pro Apple event. To check the AirPods 3 price in India and features, click here .
AirPods 3 launched at the Apple event come with an all-new design. The new AirPods come with an all-new contour design, which is inspired by the AirPods Pro. Apple has also announced the HomePod mini in multiple new colour options at the MacBook Pro Apple event. To check the AirPods 3 price in India and features, click here.
Pranav Hegde
Tags: #Slideshow #The Tech Weekender
first published: Oct 23, 2021 01:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.