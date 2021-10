Tech Weekender: Top news in the world of technology this week

Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger admitted in a recent interview with Axios' Ina Fried that Apple did a great job with their in-house M1 Chips but he still hasn't given up hope on there being an Apple product with Intel Inside in the future. When asked if he had given up on the idea of Macs running on Intel chips, Gelsinger said that he never gave up hope on "anything not running on Intel chips," but also acknowledged they would have to work hard to win Apple back. More details here.