Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launched at a starting price of $599; takes on the iPhone 13 series

Google has launched the Pixel 6 series in the US. The new Google Pixel 6 launched alongside the Pixel 6 Pro feature the company’s custom-developed Tensor chip. The Google Pixel 6 series takes on the likes of the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 series and other Android flagship smartphones.

Google Pixel 6 price

The Google Pixel 6 comes in two storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The base 128GB variant is priced at $599 (roughly Rs 45,900). Pixel 6 launched in the US comes in Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Story Black colour options.

Google Pixel 6 Pro price

The Pixel 6 Pro comes with 12GB RAM + 128GB storage, which is priced at $898 (roughly Rs 67,500). There are also 12GB + 256GB and a 12GB + 512GB options. It comes in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black colour options.

Google Pixel 6 Pro specifications

The Pixel 6 Pro comes with Google’s Tensor chip under the hood. It comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 23W wireless charging.

At the front, the Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch 2K OLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The screen switches between 10Hz and 120Hz depending on the on-screen content. Other display specs include an in-display fingerprint scanner, HDR10 support, Always-on Display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, etc.

Pixel 6 Pro camera houses three sensors on the back. There is a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 48MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom. For selfies, there is an 11.1MP front camera sensor.

Pixel 6 Pro runs Android 12 out of the box. It comes with the company’s proprietary Titan M2 chip for enhanced security.

Pixel 6 specifications

The vanilla Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. It comes with the same display features as the Pixel 6 Pro. It has a dual-camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies, the Pixel 6 camera system has an 8MP front camera.

It comes with a 4,600 mAh battery under the hood. The Pixel 6 supports 30W wired fast charging and 21W wireless charging. It comes with the same Tensor chip with 8GB of RAM under the hood.

Both Pixel phones come with exclusive camera features like Motion Mode, Face Unblur, Magic Eraser, etc. Google has promised up to five years of software support for the Pixel 6 series.