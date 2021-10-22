PUBG: Krafton to launch New State globally on November 11

The game will come out for both Android and iOS

The final technical test for Krafton's new PUBG game, New State will conclude next week in 28 countries. The company has announced that the game will be available for download on iOS and Android on November 11. It will be launched globally in 200 countries, including India.

“PUBG: New State inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market,” the company said in a statement.

“Krafton will continue to produce games that will be enjoyed by players across the world. We're committed to offering an expanded experience based on the belief that games will become the most powerful type of media.”

PUBG: New State is set in 2051 and is being touted as the next-generation battle royale experience, that builds on the solid foundation of the franchise. The graphics are also expected to get an overhaul courtesy of a new rendering engine.

Krafton said that the game will push the battle royale genre forward and will include new gameplay mechanics like gun customisation, drones and a player recruitment system. New State will feature all new maps for players to explore along with returning staples like Erangel.

The company said that it will take strict anti-cheat measures like banning use of unauthorised programs, emulators, keyboard and mouse inputs while detecting hacks and removing them, to keep an even playing field.

Krafton is also promising timely updates and season based experiences that will offer new content for players to enjoy. The game will also be balanced and updated regularly, in lieu of community feedback.