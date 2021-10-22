MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

PUBG: Krafton to launch New State globally on November 11

The game will be available in 200 countries and in 17 different languages

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST
The game will come out for both Android and iOS

The game will come out for both Android and iOS

The final technical test for Krafton's new PUBG game, New State will conclude next week in 28 countries. The company has announced that the game will be available for download on iOS and Android on November 11. It will be launched globally in 200 countries, including India.

“PUBG: New State inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market,” the company said in a statement.

“Krafton will continue to produce games that will be enjoyed by players across the world. We're committed to offering an expanded experience based on the belief that games will become the most powerful type of media.”

PUBG: New State is set in 2051 and is being touted as the next-generation battle royale experience, that builds on the solid foundation of the franchise. The graphics are also expected to get an overhaul courtesy of a new rendering engine.

Krafton said that the game will push the battle royale genre forward and will include new gameplay mechanics like gun customisation, drones and a player recruitment system. New State will feature all new maps for players to explore along with returning staples like Erangel.

Close

Related stories

The company said that it will take strict anti-cheat measures like banning use of unauthorised programs, emulators, keyboard and mouse inputs while detecting hacks and removing them, to keep an even playing field.

Krafton is also promising timely updates and season based experiences that will offer new content for players to enjoy. The game will also be balanced and updated regularly, in lieu of community feedback.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Battlegrounds Mobile India #BGMI #PlayerUnknown BattleGrounds #PUBG #PUBG New State
first published: Oct 22, 2021 05:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.