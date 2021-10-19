Apple event: AirPods 3 price in India announced; HomePod mini gets new colours

AirPods 3 launched at the Apple event come with an all-new design. The new AirPods come with an all-new contour design, which is inspired by the AirPods Pro. Apple has also announced the HomePod mini in multiple new colour options at the MacBook Pro Apple event.

AirPods 3 price in India

Apple has launched the AirPods 3 in the US for $179 (roughly Rs 13,500). For customers in India, the AirPods 3 price is set at Rs 18,500. It goes on sale starting October 26 via Apple India Online Store and other online, offline stores. Customers can place their pre-order for AIrPods 3 starting today in India.

AirPods (2nd generation) will be available at the new price of Rs 12,900. New subscribers can get Apple Music free for six months with the purchase of any AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max.

AirPods 3 specifications and features

The new AirPods (third-generation) come with an AirPods Pro-like design - minus the silicone ear tips. The new AirPods also feature a custom driver and a high dynamic range amplifier that together produce powerful bass with crisp, clean high frequencies.

Apple has also introduced Adaptive EQ for an optimal listening experience. Apple states that Adaptive EQ tunes sound in real time based on how AirPods fit in the user’s ear. An inward-facing microphone monitors for sound, after which the Adaptive EQ feature tunes the low and mid frequencies to account for what may be lost due to variances in fit. Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio also make their way to AirPods (third-generation).

Not just the design but even the battery life on the AirPods 3 is claimed to have improved significantly. Apple claims that the earbuds offer up to six hours of juice on a single charge. The case design is also similar to the AirPods Pro. Combined with the charging case, AirPods third-generation offers up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. The charging case also supports MagSafe and wireless charging. Also, users can get an hour-worth of battery lice with a five-minute charge.

Lastly, the AirPods third-generation comes with an IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance. Apple has also refreshed the HomePod mini and launched it in new colours - Orange, Blue and Yellow. These join the White and Grey colour options that were previously available. HomePod mini price in India starts at Rs 9,990. It goes on sale starting November.