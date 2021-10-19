Apple Event 2021: Apple launches new Music Voice Plans, optimized for Siri, starting at Rs 49 per month

Apple combines its music prowess with Siri's smarts

At its hardware event today, Apple updated its MacBook Pro line-up with two new models featuring the latest Apple Silicon - M1 Pro and M1 Max - along with introducing the next generation AirPods and new colours for HomePod Mini's.

On the software side of things, Apple Music got a huge upgrade, Apple has combined its music prowess with Siri's smarts.

The Cupertino-based hardware giant introduced a new subscription tier called the Apple Music Voice Plan that offers the huge library of music and Apple Music Radio through Siri for Rs 49 a month.

“Apple Music and Siri are natural partners and already work seamlessly together,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

“With Siri actively used on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, we are thrilled to add this new plan that delivers an effortless music experience just by using your voice and makes Apple Music accessible to even more people around the world.”

Users can subscribe to the new service by simply bringing up the voice assistant and saying, "Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial,” or alternatively, signing up through the Apple Music App.

With the new plan, users can, "request music be played across all of their Siri-enabled devices, including HomePod mini, AirPods, iPhone, or any other Apple device, and when using CarPlay."

Apple is also introducing new mood and activity playlists, all of which can be accessed through Siri.

The new plan will be available later this fall in 17 countries including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For access to Spatial and Lossless Audio, users will need to switch to Rs 99 per month plan. They can also subscribe for a family plan with up to six accounts that will cost Rs 149 per month.