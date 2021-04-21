MARKET NEWS

Apple Event 2021: Everything announced at ‘Spring Loaded’

Apple event 2021: The most awaited Apple 'Spring Loaded' 2021 featured several updates as expected. Here's all that were launched at Apple's 2021 event on Tuesday, April 20.

April 21, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST
In this illustration photographed in La Habra, Calif., the AirTag tracking device is introduced during a virtual event held to announce new Apple products, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
In this illustration photographed in La Habra, Calif., the new iMac computer is introduced during a virtual event held to announce new Apple products, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
In this illustration photographed in La Habra, Calif., the new Apple TV 4K with the Siri remote are introduced during a virtual event held to announce new Apple products, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
In this illustration photographed in La Habra, Calif., the new iPhone 12 models in purple are introduced during a virtual event held to announce new Apple products, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
In this illustration photographed in La Habra, Calif., the new iPad Pro is introduced during a virtual event held to announce new Apple products, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
In this illustration photographed in La Habra, Calif., the new iMac computers are introduced during a virtual event held to announce new Apple products, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
In this illustration photographed in La Habra, Calif., the new iMac computers are introduced during a virtual event held to announce new Apple products, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Apple Introduces New iPad Pro Featuring Breakthrough M1 Chip, Ultra-Fast 5G, and Stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display
Apple introduces New iPad Pro featuring breakthrough M1 Chip, Ultra-Fast 5G, and Stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
All-New iMac Features Stunning Design in a Spectrum of Vibrant Colors, the Breakthrough M1 Chip, and a Brilliant 4.5K Retina Display
All-New iMac features stunning design in a spectrum of vibrant colors, the breakthrough M1 Chip, and a brilliant 4.5K Retina Display. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
This photo in La Habra, Calif., shows Apple CEO Tim Cook speaking during a virtual event to announce new Apple products, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
This photo in La Habra, Calif., shows Apple CEO Tim Cook speaking during a virtual event to announce new Apple products. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Apple Unveils the Next Generation of Apple TV 4K, Making the Best Device for Watching Shows and Movies Even Better.
Apple unveils the next generation of Apple TV 4K, making the best device for watching shows and movies even better. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Apple introduces Airtag: AirTag is a small and elegantly designed accessory that can be personalized with free engraving, and enables iPhone users to securely locate and keep track of their valuables using the Find My app.
Apple introduces Airtag: AirTag is a small and elegantly designed accessory that can be personalized with free engraving, and enables iPhone users to securely locate and keep track of their valuables using the Find My app. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Apple Introduces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in a Stunning New Purple.
Apple Introduces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in a stunning new Purple. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Apple Introduces Apple Card Family, Enabling People to Share Apple Card and Build Credit Together.
Apple introduces Apple Card Family, enabling people to share Apple Card and build credit together. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Apple Leads the Next Chapter of Podcasting With Apple Podcasts Subscriptions.
Apple leads the Next Chapter of Podcasting with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
