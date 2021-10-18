MARKET NEWS

October 18, 2021 / 11:26 PM IST

Apple Event 2021 Highlights: Apple MacBook Pro launched with new M1 Pro, M1 Max SoC, starts at $1,999; AirPods 3 India price and availability details confirmed

Apple Event Live Highlights: Apple announces new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with Liquid XDR displays and 120Hz ProMotion, Apple shows off new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips powering the new MacBooks, up to 70 percent faster CPU performance than the old MacBook Pros, Prices start at $1,999 for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, AirPods third generation announced, Homepod Mini in various colours also shown off

    Everything announced at Apple's big October event 2021
  • October 18, 2021 / 10:30 PM IST

    And it's go time! Click below to view the Apple Event

  • October 18, 2021 / 11:19 PM IST

    Available in Space Grey and Silver

  • October 18, 2021 / 11:19 PM IST

    MacBook Pro 14-inch model $1999

    MacBook Pro 16-inch model $2499

  • October 18, 2021 / 11:18 PM IST

    The new MacBook Pro at a glance

  • October 18, 2021 / 11:16 PM IST

    The new MacBooks and the environment 

  • October 18, 2021 / 11:13 PM IST

    MacBook Pros: Better Sound and Mics! 

    Improved "studio quality" three-mic array with 60 percent lower noise floor.

    16-inch features six-speaker sound system with two tweeters and four woofers.

  • October 18, 2021 / 11:10 PM IST

    MacBook Pros: Better Sound and Mics! 

  • October 18, 2021 / 11:10 PM IST

    MacBook Pros: New Camera System, 1080p Camera. 

  • October 18, 2021 / 11:09 PM IST

    MacBook Pros: The displays are now 16.2 and 14.2 inch Liquid XDR variants with ProMotion tech with up to 120 refresh rate. New Mini-LEDs. 1000 nits of full brightness. 

  • October 18, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST

    MacBook Pros: 3 Thunderbolt 4 Ports, 1 HDMI Port, 1 SD card slot, MagSafe

  • October 18, 2021 / 11:04 PM IST

    Goodbye Touchbar! Welcome Back Function Keys! Also more ports! 

  • October 18, 2021 / 11:03 PM IST

    The new MacBook has advanced thermal performance. They are also incredibly thin. 

