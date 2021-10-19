Apple event: MacBook Pro price in India announced; new Apple laptops get M1 Pro, M1 Max chips

At the Apple event, the iPhone 13 maker has unveiled its all new MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro launched at the Unleashed Apple event comes in two screen sizes. Apple has also unveiled its new M1 Pro and M1 Max SoC that power the new MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro price in India

MacBook Pro comes in two screen sizes. The 14-inch MacBook Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,94,900. It is available in the US at a starting price of $1,999 (roughly Rs 1,50,400). The 16-inch MacBook Pro price in India starts at Rs 2,39,900. It is available in the US at a starting price of $2,499 (roughly Rs 1,88,100).

The new MacBook Pro models go on sale starting October 26 in India. Customers can pre-order the MacBook via the Apple India online store starting today.

MacBook Pro specifications and features

Design and display

Apple has launched the new MacBook Pro in two screen sizes. Both models come with thin bezels and a notch on top that houses the 1080p webcam. The smaller model has a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 5.9 million pixels, whereas the 16-inch model has 7.7 million pixels. Both models offer up to 1,000 nits of sustained, full-screen brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The display can also hit a peak brightness of 1,600 nits while viewing HDR content.

Apple has also introduced its 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate tech on the new MacBook Pro.

Connectivity

The 2021 MacBook Pro also has more ports than any other recently announced MacBook. It has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card slot and an HDMI port for connecting to displays and TVs. The 3.5mm headphone jack is also improved to support high-impedance headphones. The highlight addition to the ports, however, is the return of the MagSafe charging port. For wireless connectivity, MacBook Pro also features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Performance

The highlight upgrade of the MacBook Pro is the new chipset. The 14-inch and 16-inch models get the new M1 Pro chip, which has a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU. Apple claims that the new chip offers 70 percent faster CPU performance than M1, and up to 2x faster GPU performance. M1 Pro adds a ProRes accelerator in the media engine, delivering unbelievably fast and power-efficient video processing.

The 16-inch model also gets an even-faster M1 Max chip with 32-core GPU and up to 64GB of unified memory. This chip is claimed to offer up to 4x faster GPU performance compared to M1.

Battery life

Apple claims that the new 14-inch MacBook Pro offers up to 17 hours of video playback, which is seven additional hours, while the 16-inch model gets up to a remarkable 21 hours of video playback, which is 10 additional hours — the longest battery life ever on a Mac notebook. It also supports fast charging, claiming to top-up 50 per cent of the battery within 30-minutes.

Miscellaneous

The new MacBook Pro runs macOS Monterey out of the box. It comes with physical function keys, which replace the Touch Bar. Apple has also packed studio-quality mics that have an even lower noise floor, resulting in clearer calls and voice recordings. It has a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system features two tweeters for a clearer soundstage and four force-cancelling woofers, resulting in 80 percent more bass.

The laptops also feature the Magic Keyboard and Force TouchPad.