Intel CEO keen to earn back Apple's business, sets aim to create better chip

Apple dropped Intel in 2020

In 2020, Apple made the decision to switch their Mac line over to their in-house silicon, the Apple M1. This effectively ended Intel's involvement with Apple. It led to some hilarious and questionable ads from Intel which made it seem like they were pushing anti-Apple agenda.

Yet, despite all this, Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger admitted in a recent interview with Axios' Ina Fried that Apple did a great job with their in-house M1 Chips but he still hasn't given up hope on there being an Apple product with Intel Inside in future.

Gelsinger acknowledged Intel's recent stumbles in the processor market and said they hope to regain parts of the business they have lost over time.

When asked if he had given up on the idea of Macs running on Intel chips, Gelsinger said that he never gave up hope on "anything not running on Intel chips," but also acknowledged they would have to work hard to win Apple back.

He said that the company will have to create chips that are better than what Apple is creating now and create an ecosystem that, "is more open and vibrant than theirs," and create compelling reasons, "for developers and users to land on Intel-based products."

Apple's lead over Intel appears to have grown even more with the announcement of M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon at the Unleashed Event. They also made it a point to show how fast the chips were compared to laptops and Macs running Intel hardware.

Gelsinger doesn't appear to have given up yet though, and said that he will, "fight hard to win Tim's business in this area."