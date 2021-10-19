MARKET NEWS

MacOS Monterey rollout begins October 25: Everything you need to know

The notable features of the new OS and eligible devices that will get the upgrade, all in one place

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
There are some big features coming with new update

Besides the new hardware that Apple announced at the Unleashed event, the company also set a date for the rollout of the next big OS update for their computers, macOS Monterey. The rollout will begin on October 25 and eligible devices can download it from the App Store.

The New Features

Users on macOS Big Sur may already be familiar with this, but the next version of Safari will release with the new OS. The reception on the new changes has been mixed so far, but Apple isn't done tweaking just yet.

FaceTime is also getting several improvements. For one, Spatial Audio support has been added to make conversations sound more life like and SharePlay can be used to share music, tv shows, movies, projects etc. right within a call. Apple also says there is a new Voice Insolation algorithm that will reduce background noise during calls. As a bonus, you can also use portrait mode during calls now.

One of the biggest updates is Universal Control, that allows you to move between Apple devices using just a single mouse and keyboard. You can even drag and drop content back and forth.

AirPlay will also be coming to Mac's with the new update, users will be able to move content from their iPhones and iPads to Mac's using the feature. Mac's can also be used as an AirPlay speaker for audio and visual content.

Customised Shortcuts will help you cut down time by assigning or creating commonly used workflows as a shortcut, allowing you to quickly launch into them.

A new Focus mode will help you prioritise notifications and it is smart enough to recognise an activities. Depending on what you are doing currently, notifications will be muted or let through. The mode can also tell other people if you are busy or unavailable.

Quick Notes make it easy to quickly jot down notes on any app or website. You can also store links to Quick Notes.

There are improvements to Privacy too, with Mail Protection allowing users to choose which emails have access to your information. There is also a new recording indicator which tells you when you are webcam or mic's are being accessed.

Eligible Devices

MacOS Monterey will roll out to the following eligible devices

Mac Pro - Late 2013 and newer

Mac Mini - Late 2014 and newer

iMac - Late 2015 and newer

MacBook Air - Early 2015 and newer

MacBook Pro - Early 2015 and newer

MacBook - Early 2016 and newer

iMac Pro - 2017 and newer
Tags: #Apple #iMac #Mac #Mac mini #Macbook #macOS Monterey
first published: Oct 19, 2021 11:27 am

