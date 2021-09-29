Mac users are complaining that Safari 15 is riddled with bugs

The latest version of Safari seems to giving Mac users a lot of trouble

The latest version of Apple's browser - Safari 15 - has been giving a lot of Mac users a headache. While Safari 15 comes bundled with macOS 15 Monterey, which is currently in beta, it is also available as a download for users running macOS Big Sur and Catalina.

A lot of users have rallied on Apple's forums complaining that the new release is riddled with bugs. For some, Safari is not working at all.

As reported by Cult of Mac, Safari 15 is unstable in its present condition and has resulted in nothing but crashes, sometimes frequent ones during normal use.

Many users are also reporting various bugs with Twitter, Reddit, Apple's support forums, and various other websites. Several users have also complained that the automatic update to Safari caused a glitch that did not let websites open on the browser.

Thankfully, there are a couple of fixes that users can try to solve these problems. The first involves disabling JavaScript. Head to preferences, security, and then uncheck the box next to JavaScript. However, remember, this isn't an ideal solution, as many websites that rely on JavaScript to function and will break down completely after doing this.

A better solution would be to install Safari 15 using a standalone package installer from Apple. Users have reported better performance using this method but it isn't foolproof either, as some are still struggling with frequent crashes after reinstalling the browser.

Some of the problems that have been reported are crashes while trying to bookmark a YouTube page, frequent crashes on macOS Catalina while trying to browse sites, and site verification issues.

The best thing to do right now if you are using Big Sur or Catalina is to wait till Apple irons things out and not accept the update till then.