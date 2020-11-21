OnePlus 8T, Asus ROG Phone 3 and 9 other top smartphones with a buttery smooth 120Hz display

Here is a list of smartphones in India that come with a 120Hz display. Pranav Hegde High refresh rate displays have been a common feature in several Android smartphones this year. A high refresh rate means that the display is going to render an image 90/120/144 times per second, enabling smooth motion (Scrolling and Animation) and the ability to output 90/120/144 frames per second. Users with smartphones that support higher refresh rates will also have an advantage in gaming. Here is a list of smartphones that come with a 120Hz display. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | The 2020 Samsung flagship comes with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. To use the device at 120Hz, you need to set the resolution at Full HD+. Click here to check our Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review. Asus ROG Phone 3 | Asus ROG Phone 3 is among the few gaming smartphones to come with up to 144Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone features top of the line specs like a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, a 6,000 mAh battery, etc. Check our Asus ROG Phone 3 review here. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro | The Mi 10T Pro is the most affordable smartphone to come with a 144Hz refresh rate display. The screen, however, is an LCD. Mi 10T Pro price in India is set at Rs 39,999. Check our Mi 10T Pro review here. Oppo FInd X2 and Oppo FInd X2 Pro | Oppo Find X2 series features a 120Hz refresh rate display and also supports QHD+ resolution. Click here to check our Oppo Find X2 Pro review. OnePlus 8T | OnePlus 8T comes with an upgraded 120Hz 6.55-inch display over the OnePlus 8's 90Hz AMOLED panel. Click here to check our OnePlus 8T review. OnePlus 8 Pro | OnePlus' most premium offering of 2020, the OnePlus 8 Pro, also comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. Check our OnePlus 8 Pro review here. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 2's foldable display comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen's display is limited to 60Hz. Click here to check our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Review. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | Samsung's budget flagship under the Galaxy S20 series, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, comes with a 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display. Click here to check our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review. Poco X3 | Poco X3 is among the very few smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India to come with a 120Hz refresh rate. Click here to check our Poco X3 review. Realme X3 SuperZoom | Another smartphone that features a 120Hz LCD is the Realme X3 SuperZoom. Check our Realme X3 SuperZoom review here. First Published on Nov 21, 2020 10:15 am