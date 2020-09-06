From Realme 7 Pro to Galaxy M31s: These are the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy M31s | Rs 19,499 | Exynos 9611 | 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED | 6GB/128GB | 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP | 32MP | 6000 mAh (25W) | The Samsung Galaxy M31s is another one of those phones that offers an excellent combination of hardware and software. The M31s has a formidable camera setup, a vibrant display, and the best battery life of any phone on our list. The only limitation on the Galaxy M31s is its Exynos chipset, which is not nearly as good as the Snapdragon 720G and 730G. However, if you aren’t a hardcore mobile gamer, the Galaxy M31s might just be the best smartphone for you.