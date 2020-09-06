From Realme 7 Pro to Galaxy M31s: These are the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

Check out our list to find the best sub-20K phone for you. Moneycontrol News India’s sub-20K segment just got a little more competitive with the introduction of the Realme 7 series this week. If you go by spec sheet alone, leaving design aside, it won’t be easy to tell most of these phones apart. So, we’ve decided to list the best smartphones under 20,000 in India. For our list, we have gone with the starting price and configuration. Motorola One Fusion+ | Rs 17,499 | Snapdragon 730G | 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD | 6GB/128GB | 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | 16MP | 5000 mAh (15W) | The Motorola One Fusion+ may not be the best phone in terms of hardware, but the excellent combination of hardware and software make it our go-to phone in the sub-20K segment. The One Fusion+ is also the only smartphone on our list to opt for a full-view display. Realme 7 Pro | Rs 19,999 | Snapdragon 720G | 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED | 6GB/128GB | 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 32MP | 4500 mAh (65W) | If there is one phone that can give the One Fusion+ a run for its money, it is the recently launched Realme 7 Pro. In terms of hardware, the Realme 7 Pro is arguably the best phone on our list, while Realme UI on the software side does a decent job of providing a clean experience. Poco X2 | Rs 17,499 | Snapdragon 730G | 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (120Hz/HDR10) | 6GB/64GB | 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 20MP + 2MP | 4500 mAh (27W) | The Poco X2 is another great smartphone if you are confined to a 20K budget. In our experience, the Poco X2 might just have the best camera of any phone under 20,000 rupees. Additionally, the Poco X2 has all the fittings for being a strong contender for best smartphone under 20,000 rupees. Samsung Galaxy M31s | Rs 19,499 | Exynos 9611 | 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED | 6GB/128GB | 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP | 32MP | 6000 mAh (25W) | The Samsung Galaxy M31s is another one of those phones that offers an excellent combination of hardware and software. The M31s has a formidable camera setup, a vibrant display, and the best battery life of any phone on our list. The only limitation on the Galaxy M31s is its Exynos chipset, which is not nearly as good as the Snapdragon 720G and 730G. However, if you aren’t a hardcore mobile gamer, the Galaxy M31s might just be the best smartphone for you. Realme 6 Pro | Rs 17,999 | Snapdragon 720G | 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (90Hz) | 6GB/64GB | 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP + 8MP | 4300 mAh (30W) | The Realme 6 Pro is another excellent option and, in our view, offers the most camera flexibility at this price. And while the Poco X2 also features six cameras, the 6 Pro’s telephoto camera on the back and ultrawide selfie camera offer more utility. Camera aside, the Realme 6 Pro is pretty similar to its successor, with great hardware and decent software. Realme 7 | Rs 14,999 | MediaTek G95 | 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (90Hz) | 6GB/64GB | 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP | 5000 mAh (30W) | In terms of gaming performance, the Realme 7 is arguably the best phone on our list. The Realme 7’s MediaTek G95 SoC is one of the best performing mid-range chipsets in India. Apart from chipset, the Realme 7 also does a pretty good job on the camera, display, software, and battery fronts. It is also the cheapest smartphone on our list. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max | Rs 16,999 | Snapdragon 720G | 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD | 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | 32MP | 5020 mAh (33W) | The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max can easily stand toe-to-toe with any of the phones on this list. The reason the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features right at the bottom of our list is because there is nothing special about it, it doesn’t have a defining aspect like many of the other phones on this list. But overall, the phone offers excellent value at its price and has definitely earned its spot on this list. First Published on Sep 6, 2020 03:02 pm