Best smartphones under Rs 15000 In India: Poco M4 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11, Micromax In Note 2 and more

Poco M4 Pro 5G: The : The newly-launched Poco smartphone is a rebadged Redmi Note 11T 5G, which was launched late last year in India. Poco M4 price in India starts at Rs 14,999. The phone has been launched in three storage options. Specifications include a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, a 5000 mAh battery, a 50MP dual-camera setup and a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Moto G51: The budget 5G smartphone from Motorola comes with a Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4GB of RAM. It packs a 5000 mAh battery and sports a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone is priced at Rs 14,999 in India.

Micromax In Note 2: Another device making it to our list of best smartphones in India under Rs 15,000 is the In Note 2, which is priced at Rs 13,490. The phone has a glass body with a design inspired by the iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S21. It has a MediaTek Helio G95 chip with 4GB of RAM, a 5000 mAh battery, and a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: After the launch of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is available for Rs 14,999 in India. The 5G smartphone comes with a 48MP triple-camera setup, a Dimensity 700 SoC and a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 30 is also among the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 In India. It is priced at Rs 13,499 and comes in three storage options. The phone features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD, and a 48MP triple-camera setup.

Redmi Note 11: Redmi launched two new Note 11 series devices recently in India. The vanilla Redmi Note 11 is the more affordable one and comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP triple-camera setup on the back, a 5000 mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. Redmi Note 11 price in India starts at Rs 14,499.

Moto G31: Another Motorola budget smartphone making it to our list of best budget smartphones under Rs 15000 is the Moto G31. The phone comes with a 50MP triple-camera setup and a 5000 mAh battery. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a 50MP triple-camera setup and a 5000 mAh battery. Moto G31 price in India is set at Rs 12,999 and comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chip.

Realme 9i specifications include a Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50MP triple-camera setup, and a 5000 mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 13,999 in India.

Infinix Hot 11S price in India is set at Rs 10,999. It comes with a MediaTek G88 SoC and a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery and a 50MP triple-camera setup on the back.

Redmi 10 Prime price in India starts at Rs 12,499. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 50MP triple-camera setup on the back.