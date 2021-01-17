Best of CES 2021: Flying taxis, robot butlers, rollable smartphones

Best in Automobiles CES 2021 | There's no shortage of automotive tech at CES, but GM's flying taxi concept was definitely the most unique car at CES 2021. The Cadillac Vertical Take-Off and Landing is more or less a massive self-driving drone with four helicopter-like propellers. It can transport a single passenger at a speed of up to 55 miles per hour. Moreover, this flying car concept runs on electricity, while GM is also working on a model with two seats. GM hopes that the vehicle will be part of a zero-emission air taxi service.

Best in PC Hardware CES 2021 | AMD unveiled its Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors to power the next generation of laptops. The new Ryzen chips are built of “Zen 3” architecture, providing unparalleled performance and setting new standards of power-efficiency thanks to the 7nm process. Several brands, including Asus, Acer, Lenovo, and Gigabyte, among others have announced gaming and commercial laptops with the new Ryzen 5000 processors.

Best in Gaming CES 2021 | Nvidia’s RTX 30-series GPUs were unveiled for desktops last year, bringing major gains over the RTX 20-series graphics. At CES 2021, Nvidia brought its Ampere architecture to laptops. The new RTX 30-series graphics cards promise to deliver major gains in performance across the board with second-gen RT cores and third-gen Tensor Cores. The new RTX 30-mobile GPUs also support Nvidia’s DLSS, Reflex, and Broadcast. The new RTX 30-laptops will also feature third-generation Max-Q technology with Dynamic Boost 2.0.

Best in Smartphones CES 2021 | We don’t see a lot of smartphones at the Consumer Electronics Show, but the few we do see are rarely short on innovation. The LG Rollable phone was one of the few smartphones that launched at the annual tradeshow but were easily the best of the lot. The LG Rollable was teased twice during the press conference - once at the beginning, and at the end of the video. It shows off the display scrolling in and out to become an expanded display.

Best in TVs CES 2021 | Brightness has always been the bane of OLED TVs. At CES 2021, LG is brightening its OLED TVs with a new and improved OLED panel. The company announced a new G1 flagship OLED TV lineup that uses new evoOLED technology. With the new G1 OLED TVs, LG is promising higher brightness (luminance), optimised "composition," and more precise OLED element wavelengths.

Best in Health & Wellbeing CES 2021 | The Toto Wellness Toilet is a smart toilet that can analyse your stool to determine whether you are healthy or not. The toilet comes with a companion app that recommends dietary changes to improve your digestion. For now, the Wellness Toilet is still a concept but could make it to consumers in the coming years.

Best in Laptops CES 2021 | The ROG Flow X13 is an ultraportable gaming laptop that connects to an external graphics card that dramatically improves gaming performance. The ROG Flow X13 is divided into two halves, with the first featuring an ultra-slim, convertible 13-inch laptop and a second-half featuring an external mobile GPU, titled ROG XG Mobile, which houses a mobile version of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The laptop half is equipped with an 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS CPU and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. The laptop measures 15.8mm thick and weighs a meagre 2.9 pounds, while the eGPU weighs around 2.2 pounds.

Best in Robotics CES 2021 | One of Samsung’s most innovative products at CES 2021 came in the form of a robot butler rather than a super-large TV. The Samsung Bot Handy robot butler could help with tasks around the house like pouring a drink or putting dishes in the dishwasher. Unlike previous CES events, this time out, Samsung focused on bigger-picture technology as opposed to listing dozens of new products.

Best in Audio CES 2021 | Sony first demonstrated its 360 Reality Audio that emanated from a single speaker at CES 2019. At CES 2021, Sony introduced the unit that will deliver the same immersive audio experience in the form of the SRS-RA5000. The new wireless speaker can deliver the ultimate in ambient room-filling sound. The SRS-RA5000 aims to transform the way you experience music at home.

Best in COVID-19 Tech CES 2021 | Wearing a mask has become the new norm during the COVID-19 pandemic. At CES 2021, several vendors showcased their own take on masks that extend beyond filtering germs. However, Razer took things to the next level with Project Hazel. Project Hazel is a smart face mask that features built-in N95 respirators that are embedded into a transparent plastic shroud. This allows people to see your face while using the mask. The mask also uses mics and amps to ensure your voice isn't muffled. Lastly, the mask features integrated Razer Chroma RGB lighting. The mask comes with a charging case featuring sanitising UV lights to disinfect the mask after every use.

Best in Smart Wearables CES 2021 | Lenovo’s AR headset is being touted as the glasses of the future. The ThinkReality A3 headset is designed for enterprise consumers. It can handle up to five stereoscopic 1080p displays, sports an 8 MP RGB camera, and dual fish-eye cameras for room-scale tracking. It can also be plugged into a PC or select Motorola smartphones. The Lenovo ThinkReality A3 headset will be available in mid-2021.