Best Flagship Smartphones launched in 2022: Vivo X80 Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Pro and more

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the Android flagship with the best bang for your buck. However, the 12 Pro doesn’t compromise much in the name of value with some of the best specifications in the segment. In our testing, we found that the Xiaomi 12 Pro could easily hang tight with the best of the best, including the Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro. But while Xiaomi does offer excellent hardware with the 12 Pro, it does seem to be lacking in a few areas, particularly in the software department as well as the build areas, where it lacks an IP68 rating.