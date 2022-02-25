English
    Motorola Edge 30 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz OLED display, 68W charging

    The Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a starting price of Rs 49,999 in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST

    The Motorola Edge 30 Pro has officially been unveiled in India. The smartphone is a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30 that was unveiled in China back in December 2021. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro also arrives as the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone in India.

    Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India

    The Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a starting price of Rs 49,999 in India. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro will go on sale through Flipkart and other offline stores starting March 4. Additionally, Indian consumers can avail a cashback of Rs 5,000 using SBI Bank cards and EMI transactions.

    Motorola Edge 30 Pro Specifications

    The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen supports 10-bit colours, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The handset runs Android 12 with the MyUI 3.0 custom skin on top.

    The Moto Edge 30 Pro opts for a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 50 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Lastly, the Edge 30 Pro also gets a 60 MP selfie camera, making it the highest resolution selfie camera so far.

    In the battery department, the Edge 30 Pro packs a 4,800 mAh battery that supports 68W fast-charging. The phone ships with the charger in the box and also supports 15W wireless charging. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White colour options. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G (13 Bands), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and more.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Motorola #Motorola India #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 11:27 am

