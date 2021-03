Kushaq is derived from Sanskrit which means king or emperor. This car complements other brand names like Kodiaq and Karoq, both of which are SUVs. Unlike other models of Skoda, the Kushaq will debut first in India before heading to other markets of the world.(Image: Skoda)

Bookings of the Kushaq will start in June and deliveries will begin in July. In the Ambition trim level, it comes with Grus 16-inch alloy wheels, while 17-inch Atlas two-tone alloys come on Style variant. The car will be launched with a choice of five colours (Image: Skoda)

While price details are expected to be shared in June-July, the entry variant of the Kushaq is expected to be priced at around Rs 10-11 lakh. About 95 percent of the car is made from parts sourced within the country, making it have one of the highest levels of localisation in the country. (Image: Skoda )

The Kushaq is 4225 mm long, 1760 mm wide and has a height of 1612 mm. Its wheelbase is 2651 mm making it one of the longest in the segment. It also has a ground clearance of 188 mm. The boot space is 385 litres. (Image: Skoda)

The Skoda Kushaq will come with two turbocharged petrol engine options. There is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder 115ps engine besides the 1.5-litre four-cylinder, 150ps unit both of which will have manual and automatic transmission option. There is no diesel option planned for the Kushaq as of now. (Image: Skoda)

There is a large 10-inch infotainment display on offer. The top of the range trim level, Style, comes with climatronic with a touch control panel and ventilated leather front seats, keyless entry, electric sliding glass roof and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. (Image: Skoda)

All variants of the brand-new SUV offer storage compartments in the interior with a total capacity of up to 26.2 litres including the 6.1-litre glove compartment, which is air-conditioned and the 2.2-litre jumbo box in the centre console. (Image: Skoda)

The Kushaq comes with a choice of two modern infotainment systems, each of which enables smartphone integration via SmartLink technology. The Style trim includes a ŠKODA sound system as standard with a subwoofer placed in the spare-wheel well. (Image: Skoda)

Though pricing of the Skoda Kushaq will be revealed later the SUV is expected to compete against a limited line-up comprising Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and the Nissan Kicks. (Image: Skoda)