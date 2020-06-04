In Pics | Budget cars back in vogue amid COVID blues: Here are 5 cars you can buy without burning a hole in your pocket

There is a lot going on now with the COVID-19 pandemic and with lockdown restrictions easing in the country, you might want to have your own means of transport to keep your exposure to coronavirus as low as possible. You may want to buy a car, but may not have the dough to afford a high-end sedan or maybe it’s a car just for you to make a short trip to the office and back in safety. Here are five of the cheapest cars you can buy in India today.