you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Budget cars back in vogue amid COVID blues: Here are 5 cars you can buy without burning a hole in your pocket

As small cars gain relevance once again due to COVID-19's stress on pockets, here are the top five budget cars under Rs 5 lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
There is a lot going on now with the COVID-19 pandemic and with lockdown restrictions easing in the country, you might want to have your own means of transport to keep your exposure to the coronavirus as low as possible. You may want to buy a car, but may not have the dough to afford a high-end sedan or maybe it’s a car just for you to make a short trip to the office and back in safety. Here are five of the cheapest cars you can buy in India today.
Datsun Redi-Go | Rs 2.83 lakh | The updated Datsun Redi-Go was just recently launched in India and along with styling features, it brought new tech along with the styling updates. The car now sharper headlamps with LED DRLs, dual-tone wheel cover and LED tail-lamps as well. The inside has been updated too and gets an 8-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity and a rear parking camera and sensors. The Redi-Go gets two engine options, an 800cc engine and a 1-litre engine, both of which get automatic and manual transmission options.
Renault Kwid | Rs 2.92 lakh | The Renault Kwid was updated recently as well and also gets the same engine options and in terms of features pretty much rivals the Redi-Go. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but the car also gets an all-digital instrument cluster. Safety kit includes two airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors and camera.
Maruti Suzuki Alto | Rs 2.95 lakh | In the beginning of this year, the Alto received a facelift and now continues to be the company’s best-selling car. The Alto gets an 800cc petrol engine capable of delivering 48 PS 69 Nm of torque and only gets a 5-speed manual transmission. The Alto, however, still looks very plain when compared to the other cars on this list. On the inside it gets Maruti’s Smartplay Studio 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and plenty of silver accents to keep the style fresh.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Rs 3.71 lakh | Maruti Suzuki had recently launched the S-Presso. A hatchback posing as an SUV is not a new idea, but the way the S-Presso does it is something unique. It gets a tall-boy stance with a very aggressive front fascia. It is also loaded on tech with the company’s Smartplay 2.0 infotainment system. This version gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The S-Presso is powered by the discontinued Alto K10’s 1-litre motor that’s been upgraded to meet the current emission norms and transmission is handled by a 5-speed manual.
Hyundai Santro | Rs 4.57 lakh | The Hyundai Santro was launched in honour of the old Santro that brought Hyundai’s name up in the Indian market. The new Santro, however, did not get the response everyone expected, even though it sported several segment first features. The Santro gets a 6.94-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, voice recognition, rear parking sensors and camera, etc. A 1-litre engine powers the Santro.
With the opening up of the country and the loosening of restrictions, auto manufacturers are giving out various offers and EMI schemes to help customers buy the car of their dreams. Maruti Suzuki, for example, has a Buy no Pay later scheme with an EMI holiday of the first 60 days while Hyundai is offering a lower EMI payment for the first three months of the car’s purchase.
First Published on Jun 4, 2020 04:37 pm

tags #Auto #Datsun #Hyundai #Maruti Suzuki #Renault #Slideshow #Technology

