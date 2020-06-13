App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From Maruti Suzuki Swift to Honda Amaze: Top seven cars that you can buy for under Rs 7 lakh

Here are seven cars that you can buy under Rs 7 lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Datsun Redi-GO | With a starting price of Rs 2.83 lakh, the Datsun Redi-Go is the cheapest car on this list but not any less stylish. With sharp headlamps, fancy DRLs and dual-tone wheel covers, this hatchback also gets a load of features on the inside. The Redi-GO gets two engine options and two transmission options to choose from.
Datsun Redi-GO | With a starting price of Rs 2.83 lakh, the Datsun Redi-Go is the cheapest car on this list but not any less stylish. With sharp headlamps, fancy DRLs and dual-tone wheel covers, this hatchback also gets a load of features on the inside. The Redi-GO gets two engine options and two transmission options to choose from.

Renault Kwid | Recently updated for the year 2020, the Renualt Kwid starts at a price of Rs 2.92 lakh and gets the same engine options as the Redi-Go. It is the more stylish looking of the two here, however and gets its main headlamps unit mounted lower than usual (as is now becoming a trend with some SUVs).
Renault Kwid | Recently updated for the year 2020, the Renualt Kwid starts at a price of Rs 2.92 lakh and gets the same engine options as the Redi-Go. It is the more stylish looking of the two here, however and gets its main headlamps unit mounted lower than usual (as is now becoming a trend with some SUVs).

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | The S-Presso was engineered to a young crowd and features a wide SUV-like stance, something that the youth definitely likes. Starting at Rs 3.71 lakh, the S-Presso gets features like Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay 2.0 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a host of other features. Powering the hatchback is the discontinued Alto K10’s 1-litre motor upgraded to BS-VI.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | The S-Presso was engineered to a young crowd and features a wide SUV-like stance, something that the youth definitely likes. Starting at Rs 3.71 lakh, the S-Presso gets features like Maruti Suzuki's Smartplay 2.0 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a host of other features. Powering the hatchback is the discontinued Alto K10's 1-litre motor upgraded to BS-VI.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | Hyundai launched Grand i10 Nios at the end of 2019 at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh. With its conventional hatchback design, the i10 gets all the tech you could expect including a touchscreen infotainment system, speed sensing door locks, wireless phone charger and parking sensors. The car gets two engine variants and three fuel variants including CNG.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | Hyundai launched Grand i10 Nios at the end of 2019 at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh. With its conventional hatchback design, the i10 gets all the tech you could expect including a touchscreen infotainment system, speed sensing door locks, wireless phone charger and parking sensors. The car gets two engine variants and three fuel variants including CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Swift | The Maruti Suzuki Swift probably represents the sportiest of cars on this list. With a history as colourful as the Maruti Suzuki 800, the Swift has been sold in India since 2005 and a lot of attraction right off the bat. The Swift gets all the features you would need in a hatchback along with two engine options and two transmission options.
Maruti Suzuki Swift | The Maruti Suzuki Swift probably represents the sportiest of cars on this list. With a history as colourful as the Maruti Suzuki 800, the Swift has been sold in India since 2005 and a lot of attraction right off the bat. The Swift gets all the features you would need in a hatchback along with two engine options and two transmission options.

Honda Amaze | The Honda Amaze, is on this list right now because the company is offering benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. Starting at a price of Rs 6.1 lakh, however, the Amaze is probably still an amazing sedan here. It gets two engine options, two fuel options and comes in either automatic or manual transmission. It also gets a whole host of features to feel more premium.
Honda Amaze | The Honda Amaze, is on this list right now because the company is offering benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. Starting at a price of Rs 6.1 lakh, however, the Amaze is probably still an amazing sedan here. It gets two engine options, two fuel options and comes in either automatic or manual transmission. It also gets a whole host of features to feel more premium.

Hyundai i20 Elite |The i20 Elite is Hyundai’s take on the premium hatchback and at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh, we’d say they have pretty much hit the nail on the head. Now the current-gen model is BS-VI compliant and all, but there is a next-gen i20 in the works. This should have much more features added to the already tech’ed out i20 Elite.
Hyundai i20 Elite |The i20 Elite is Hyundai's take on the premium hatchback and at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh, we'd say they have pretty much hit the nail on the head. Now the current-gen model is BS-VI compliant and all, but there is a next-gen i20 in the works. This should have much more features added to the already tech'ed out i20 Elite.

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Auto #Datsun #Honda #Hyundai #Maruti Suzuki #Renault #Slideshow #Technology

