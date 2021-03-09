February car sales | Check out who gained and who lost market share

Tata Motors was the biggest gainer of market share in February in the domestic passenger vehicle segment. As per FADA numbers Tata Motors ended the month with a share of 8.25 percent as against 5.65 percent recorded same month last year. (Image: Tata Motors)

Hyundai was the second biggest gainer of market share during February as per FADA data. Riding on the Creta the Korean brand closed last month with 17.27 percent market share as against 15.38 percent recorded same month last year. (Image: Hyundai)

Thanks to a robust response for Seltos and Sonet, Kia Motors was the third biggest market share gainer in February. The company’s share improved to 5.84 percent from 4.49 percent recorded in the same month last year. (Image: Kia Motors)

On the back of a refreshed line up Toyota Kirloskar logged a market share of 3.96 percent during February as against 2.80 percent clocked in February of last year. The company became the fourth biggest gainer of market share during February. (Image: Toyota Kirloskar)

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki was the biggest loser of share during February. According to FADA data the Delhi-based company closed February with a share of 46.94 percent as against 49.99 percent recorded in February last year. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Not far behind in losing market share was Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). The Mumbai-based company saw its share crumble to 5.78 percent as against 7.93 percent recorded in the same month last year. Slow ramp up in production due to semiconductor shortage had impacted the company. (Image: M&M)

French carmaker Renault also lost market share during February. The maker of Duster and Kwid clocked 2.66 percent share in February as against 3.75 percent clocked in the same month last year. (Image: Renault)