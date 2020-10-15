Apple iPhone SE 2020 at Rs 25,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Here are five alternate Android smartphones

At a price tag of Rs 25,999, the iPhone SE 2020 is a great buy for someone who is looking to try out the iOS platform. You get a 4.7-inch display, a 12MP rear camera, and Apple A13 Bionic chip, which is the fastest processor in its price range. However, the design might feel dated for many as many Android smartphones under Rs 30,000 offer a near bezel-less design. If not the iPhone SE 2020, here are some Android alternative smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. You can also check our iPhone SE review here.