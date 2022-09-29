Amazon Great Indian Festival | Here are our picks for best deals on laptops

If you are looking to get a new laptop this festive season, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival can come in handy. From consumer notebooks to gaming laptops, here are the best deals we’ve picked from Amazon’s annual mega sale. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not factor bank discounts or extra value exchange offers. So without any further delays, let’s look at the deals.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook | Rs 22,990 | If you are looking for a cheap, entry-level notebook for e-learning, then you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook. The upside of the Chromebook is smooth operation thanks to that Android OS and the IdeaPad Flex 3 is one of the best Chromebooks under Rs 25,000. The IdeaPad Flex 3 features an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, a 11.6-inch HD IPS touch display, and a battery life touted to last up to eight hours. The Chromebook also comes with 4GB of LPPDR4 RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

Acer Extensa 15 | Rs 29,990 | Our pick for the best Windows laptop under Rs 30,000 went to the Acer Extensa 15. The Extensa 15 has some impressive specs despite its lower price tag. You get a 11th Gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. With an impressive specs sheet, the Acer Extensa 15 punches above its price.

RedmiBook 15 Pro | Rs 39,990 | Another laptop that punches above its price is the RedmiBook 15 Pro. The laptop has respectable specs that are quite impressive for the price. The RedmiBook 15 Pro comes with an Intel Core i5-11300H processor paired with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch Full HD Anti-Glare IPS display.

Honor MagicBook 14 | Rs 38,990 | The Honor MagicBook 14 has a similar specs sheet as the RedmiBook 15 Pro but boasts a smaller form factor thanks to the 14-inch screen size. The MagicBook 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. You also get a 14-inch Full HD IPS Anti-Glare display with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification.

Asus Vivobook K15 OLED | Rs 45,990 | While Intel’s Core i5 and AMD’s Ryzen 5 series processors are commonplace on laptops under Rs 50,000, the Vivobook K15 OLED opts for a lower version 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage. However, what it lacks in performance, it more than makes up for in visual flare thanks to the 15.6-inch Full HD OLED panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 600 nits of peak brightness.

HP 14s | 48,990 | The HP 14s is our pick for the best laptop under Rs 50,000 on Amazon. The HP 14s features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU paired with a whopping 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The laptop also features a 14-inch Full HD IPS Anti-Glare display. The HP 14s uses AMD Radeon Graphics and runs Windows 11.

Dell 2-in-1 Inspiron 7420 | Rs 49,990 | The Dell 2-in-1 Inspiron 7420 laptop is worth considering if you are looking for a solid touch-enabled notebook under Rs 50,000. The Inspiron 7420 is equipped with 12th Gen Intel processing hardware, Core i3-1215U, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage. The notebook also runs on Windows 11 and sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

MSI Modern 14 | Rs 58,990 | The MSI Modern 14 is arguably the most powerful laptop under Rs 60,000. The notebook comes with an Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU paired with an Nvidia MX450 dedicated GPU with 2GB of VRAM, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 10 with a free upgrade to Windows 11. It also sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS LCD screen with 100 percent sRGB coverage.

Fujitsu CH | Rs 59,490 | The Fujitsu CH is the most portable and best-looking laptop under Rs 60,000 in India. The notebook features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU with Intel Evo certification. There’s integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage accompanying the CPU. However, the star of the show here is the 13.3-inch Full HD IGZO panel that offers up to 400 nits of brightness. The laptop is made of highly durable material and weighs under a kilo.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 | Rs 69,990 | The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 is our pick for the best laptop under Rs 70,000. Xiaomi’s latest premium notebook boasts an impressive specs sheet with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 H series processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage, a 14-inch 2.5K IPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a premium design.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED | Rs 64,990 | The Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED is another excellent option in the sub-70K space. The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED comes with an AMD Ryzen 5600H CPU paired with 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. The notebook also has one of the best displays in the segment, using a 14-inch 2.8K OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 600 nits, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and VESA Display HDR True Black 600.

HP Envy 13 X360 | 74,990 | The HP Envy 13 X360 is our pick for the best 2-in-1 laptop under Rs 75,000. The notebook features a 13.3-inch IPS display with an advertised peak brightness of 1,000 nits and Gorilla Glass protection. The touch laptop also comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, and Windows 11.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 | Rs 97,000 | The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 is one of the best premium laptops under Rs 1,00,000 in India. The Galaxy Book 2 360 boasts a 13.3-inch Full HD AMOLED touch display. The laptop also features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U CPU paired with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The Galaxy Book 2 360 also features Intel’s EVO certifications and runs on Windows 11.

LG Gram14 | Rs 99,999 | The LG Gram 14 is another good laptop under Rs 1,00,000 in India. The Gram 14 boasts an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU paired with Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of LPPDR5 RAM and 512GB of M.2 SSD storage. The Gram 14 sports a 14-inch WUXGA IPS LCD panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which does seem a little disappointing for the price. The laptop weighs less than a kilo and is touted to deliver up to 23.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. The notebook comes with a 3-year warranty, runs on Windows 11, and is Intel Evo certified.