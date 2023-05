1/6 For a long time Google Search dominated the internet and controlled how information was distributed. Now, in the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, the tech giant is facing a formidable challenge in the form of ChatGPT. The advanced chatbot, developed by OpenAi, has emerged as a significant disruptor for Google, raising concerns about its dominance in the AI space. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/6 Once a small startup founded by Stanford PhDs Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998, Google has grown into a powerful entity celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Its initial mission to organise the world’s information revolutionised how search engines structure and deliver information. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/6 The user experience of search has been compromised by SEO practices that prioritise monetisation over user-friendliness, leading to cluttered search results. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/6 Traditional search engines are facing competition from chat-based search tools like Microsoft’s Bing and Google’s own Bard. Google’s current business model and revenue streams may not align with the future direction of search. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/6 Googles has faced competition from OpenAI’s ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, which threatens its reputation as an “AI leader.” To address this, Google introduced “Bard,” its own generative AI chatbot, with careful consideration of liability and legal issues. (Image: News18 Creative)