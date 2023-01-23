Republic Day 2023 | Traffic curbs in Delhi amid the full-dress R-day parade rehearsals

1/9 With only three days left for Republic Day, preparations for the occasion has been intensified as full dress rehearsals are underway at the Kartavya Path in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)

2/9 The country is all set to showcase Special Forces and made-in-India missile power on the occasion. The Garud Special Forces of the Indian Air Force will be marching on the Kartavya Path during the parade for the first time. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)

3/9 Meanwhile, in view of the full dress rehearsals which will start from Vijay Chowk at 10:30 and will later move towards the Red Fort, the Delhi Traffic Police on January 23 issued a traffic advisory stating elaborated traffic arrangements and restrictions for the smooth conduct of the parade. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)

4/9 The Traffic Police has barred the movement of traffic on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 22 till the end of the parade and the cross traffic on Kartavya Path from Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road from 11pm till parade is over. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)

5/9 Egyptian military contingent participating in the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path this year. President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El –Sisi will be the special guest for the parade this year. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)

6/9 26 tableaux – 17 from States/UTs and 6 from various Ministries /Departments - will be on display during Republic Day Parade 2023. Preparations of Tableaux is underway in Rashtriya Rangshala. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)

7/9 BSF camel contingent including Mahila Camel Riders participates in Full Dress Rehearsal of Republic Day at Kartavya Path on January 23. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)

8/9 This is the first time, BSF Mahila Camel Riders as part of BSF camel contingent will march on Kartavya Path. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)