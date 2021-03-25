English
Asia's largest Tulip garden in Kashmir blooms to greet visitors

The garden is spread over 30 hectares in the foothills of snow-clad Zabarwan Range. This year, the garden houses 15 lakh tulips of 62 varieties.

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST
Asia's largest tulip garden, overlooking the famous Dal Lake here, is open to the public on March 25, marking the beginning of new tourism season in the Kashmir. (Image: News18)
Formerly known as Siraj Bagh, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden was opened in 2008 by then Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Image: News18)
The garden is spread over 30 hectares in the foothills of snow-clad Zabarwan Range. This year, the garden houses 15 lakh tulips of 62 varieties. The Floriculture Department plants tulip bulbs in a phased manner so that the flowers remain in the garden for a month or more. (Image: News18)
The aim of setting up the largest tulip garden in Asia was to give another choice to tourists and to advance the tourism season, which used to begin in May every year. (Image: News18)
No visitor would be allowed to enter the garden without the face masks and thermal scanners and sanitisers would be available for them at the garden. (Image: News18)
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media appealing people to visit the Tulip Garden and experience the warm hospitality of people. (Image: News18)
