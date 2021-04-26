MARKET NEWS

#StayStrongIndia UAE landmarks light up with tricolours to support India's fight against COVID-19

World’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, was lit up with the Indian flag and the message ‘Stay Strong India’ as India battled the gruesome war against COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST
Prominent landmarks in United Arab Emirates (UAE) displays the Indian colours on the night of April 25 to show country’s solidarity with India in its fight against COVID-19 surge. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, in a call with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed his solidarity with India amid the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.
World’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, was lit up with the Indian flag and the message ‘Stay Strong India’ as India battles the gruesome war against COVID-19.
India is witnessing a second wave of novel coronavirus outbreak. The country has reported more than 3.5 lakh new cases. Over 1.69 crore COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far. (Image: Reuters)
Sheikh Abdullah extended sincere condolences to Jaishankar over the coronavirus victims while reaffirming the longstanding relation between the two countries. On April 22 UAE suspended flights from India, including transit passengers, as coronavirus cases in the country spiked to global records.
