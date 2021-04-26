StayStrongIndia UAE landmarks light up with tricolours to support India's fight against COVID-19

Prominent landmarks in United Arab Emirates (UAE) displayed the Indian tricolours on the night of April 25 to show the country’s solidarity with India in its fight against COVID-19 surge. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, in a call with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed his solidarity with India amid the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. (Image: Twitter)

World’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, was lit up with the Indian flag and the message ‘Stay Strong India’ as India battled the gruesome war against COVID-19. (Image: Twitter)

India is witnessing a second wave of novel coronavirus outbreak. The country has reported more than 3.5 lakh new cases. Over 1.69 crore COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far. (Image: Reuters)