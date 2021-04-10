English
These 5 Nifty stocks have surged over 50% in 2021, do you own any?

These five stocks are trading way above their 200-daily moving average (DMA). Interesting fact, 46 out of Nifty50 companies are currently trading above their 200-DMA.

Ritesh Presswala
April 10, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST
The Nifty has gained about 6 percent so far in the calendar year 2021 but five stocks on the index have had a phenomenal run, rallying more than 50 percent in just over three months. In fact, these five stocks are trading way above their 200-daily moving average (DMA). If a stock trades above its 200-DMA, the trend is largely upward though there can be a short-term downward movement. From the list, Tata Motors is trading 12 percent below its 52-week high price of Rs 357, while all other stocks are 4-7 percent away from their 52-week highs. (Data Source: ACE Equity). According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, these stocks, barring Tata Motors, have more strengths than weaknesses.
Tata Motors Ltd. | The stock has risen 71 percent in 2021—from Rs 183.85 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 313.95 on April 8, 2021. The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 357 on March 3, 2021.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. | The stock has risen 70 percent in 2021—from Rs 483.75 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 823.00 on April 8, 2021. The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 885 on April 7, 2021.
JSW Steel Ltd. | The stock has risen 59 percent in 2021—from Rs 387.20 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 614.10 on April 8, 2021. The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 639 on April 8, 2021.
Grasim Industries Ltd. | The stock has risen 56 percent in 2021—from Rs 927.85 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 1447.80 on April 8, 2021. The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1473 on April 5, 2021.
Hindalco Industries Ltd. | The stock has risen 52 percent in 2021—from Rs 240.55 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 365.20 on April 8, 2021. The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 374 on April 8, 2021.
