These 5 Nifty stocks have surged over 50% in 2021, do you own any?

The Nifty has gained about 6 percent so far in the calendar year 2021 but five stocks on the index have had a phenomenal run, rallying more than 50 percent in just over three months. In fact, these five stocks are trading way above their 200-daily moving average (DMA). If a stock trades above its 200-DMA, the trend is largely upward though there can be a short-term downward movement. From the list, Tata Motors is trading 12 percent below its 52-week high price of Rs 357, while all other stocks are 2-7 percent away from their 52-week highs. (Data Source: ACE Equity). According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, these stocks, barring Tata Motors, have more strengths than weaknesses.