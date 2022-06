Indian equities, as with their global peers, have been hammered in the last few weeks, with the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices falling more than 15 percent each from their highs. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices are down over 20 percent and have entered the bear market territory. A bear market is characterised by a more than 20 percent fall from the recent highs. During this carnage, 12 BSE 100 index stocks have fallen more than 40 percent from their year high. According to Bloomberg’s consensus rating, barring Adani Green, 11 of these stocks have a good upside potential over the next 12 months. The consensus rating is based on analyst recommendations.