Stocks of companies from the big conglomerates are always watched for. 11 out of 29 stocks from Tata Group have surged more than 100 percent in FY22 so far. Barring Rallis India, all other Tata stocks have delivered positive returns. Six stocks out of 29 have gained 50-70 percent during the same period. Here are some interesting points from our research:> In FY22, about 24 stocks of the group have outperformed Sensex, which has gained 16 percent

> In FY22, there were about 11 multibaggers. In comparison, in FY21, there were about 17 stocks that gained more than 100 percent.

> There are six stocks that have given consistently over 100 percent returns in both the last 2 fiscals. Take a look at stocks that have gained over 100 percent in FY22 and other interesting analysis. (Data Source: ACE Equity).