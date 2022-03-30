English
    These large cap fund winners delivered up to 23% returns in FY21-22

    Despite fierce competition from passive funds, some large cap mutual fund schemes outperformed markets and peers

    Jash Kriplani
    March 30, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
    The large cap fund category is where the majority of passively-managed funds have positioned themselves. Large cap funds have found it challenging to outperform their benchmark indices, but few of them have shown the ability to do so.
    The large cap fund category has some of the most popular mutual fund schemes in the industry. Several fund houses have positioned their large cap schemes as their flagship schemes.
    Nippon India Large Cap Fund, which manages investor assets worth Rs 11,000 crore, has delivered returns of 23 percent in financial year 2021-2022.
    Invesco India Largecap Fund delivered returns of 22 percent in financial year 2021-2022.
    IDBI India Top 100 Equity has delivered returns of 21.9 percent in financial year 2021-2022. IDBI Mutual Fund was earlier in the process of getting merged with LIC Mutual Fund. This was after LIC's acquisition of IDBI Bank.
    ICICI Mutual Fund, which is the country's second largest asset manager, manages Rs 31,200 crore worth of investor assets in its large cap fund. The ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund delivered returns of 20.5 percent in financial year 2021-2022.
    HDFC Top 100 Fund manages Rs 20,000 crore worth of investor assets. The fund delivered 19.6 percent returns in financial year 2021-2022. The fund is managed by Prashant Jain, chief investment officer at HDFC Mutual Fund, who is widely known for sticking to his high-conviction investment calls.
    Tata Mutual Fund, which is part of the Tata group, manages investor assets worth Rs 83,500 crore. The Tata Large Cap Fund delivered 18.4 percent returns in financial year 2021-2022.
    Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund has generated 18.3 percent returns in financial year 2021-2022.
    LIC Mutual Fund, which is owned by insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), manages investor assets worth Rs 19,354 crore. Its large cap fund generated returns of 17.8 percent in financial year 2021-2022.
    The Chennai-based Sundaram Mutual Fund manages investor assets worth Rs 34,362 crore. Its large cap fund delivered 17.6 percent in financial year 2021-2022.
    UTI Mutual Fund is the country's oldest asset manager. The UTI Mastershare also happens to be the oldest large cap fund in the country. The fund manages investor assets worth Rs 9,600 crore and it delivered returns of 17.5 percent in financial year 2021-2022.
    Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 09:55 am
