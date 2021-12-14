Ten large-cap stocks held by mutual funds that rose up to 400% percent in one year

After a massive rally from the March 2020 lows, Indian equity indices have seen a downtrend over the last one month. Select large-cap stocks registered outstanding performances and rewarded investors handsomely. Here is the list of top large-cap stocks held by mutual funds that rose as much as 400 percent in the last one year. Data is based on AMFI’s market cap classification.

MF investments in the stock as of November 30, 2021 were at Rs 38 crore. The stock has been part of the portfolios of Motilal Oswal Midcap 100 ETF, IIFL Quant Fund and Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund.

MF investments in the stock are valued at Rs 263 crore. Adani Transmission is one of the constituents of Nifty Next 50 Index and hence is a part of index funds and ETFs tracking the index. Active funds such as Quant ESG Equity, SBI Multi Asset Allocation and ITI Small Cap Fund have significant allocation to the stock.

MFs own Rs 1,258 crore worth of the stock. Schemes managed by Quant AMC hold significant exposure to the stock. Other schemes that have allocation to the stock include PGIM India Equity Savings, UTI Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund and Aditya Birla SL Equity Savings Fund.

MFs' investment value in the stock as of November 30, 2021 was Rs. 10,563 crore. DSP Natural Res & New Energy, SBI Magnum Comma, Tata Resources & Energy, ICICI Pru Commodities and Aditya Birla SL Mfg. Equity Fund have held significant exposure to the stock.

MFs investment value in the stock as of November 30, 2021 was Rs. 9,415 crore. The stock has been part of the portfolio of schemes such as UTI Transportation & Logistics Fund, Axis Value Fund and UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund.

MFs own Rs 1,262 crore worth of the stock. Schemes managed by Quant AMC hold significant exposure to the stock. Other schemes that have allocation to the stock include ICICI Pru Commodities Fund, UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund and Tata Resources & Energy Fund.

MFs have exposure of Rs. 4,778 crore to the stock. Apart from the Nifty IT and BSE IT ETFs, schemes such as Aditya Birla SL ESG, Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund and UTI Flexi Cap Fund have held exposure to the stock.

MFs have investments of Rs 929 crore in the stock. ICICI Pru Commodities Fund, Aditya Birla SL Equity Savings Fund, SBI PSU Fund, Kotak Equity Savings Fund and Invesco India PSU Equity Fund have invested in the stock notably.

MFs investment value in the stock as of November 30, 2021 was Rs 9,665 crore. The NBFC is preferred by Sundaram Fin Serv Opp, JM Flexicap and Aditya Birla SL Banking & Financial Services fund.