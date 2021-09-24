MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

SIPs in these 6 small cap funds would have tripled your money in 10 years

Systematic investments of Rs 10,000 a month in these schemes for 10 years would have grown to Rs 35-47 lakh

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
September 24, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
Intro
Over the past 18 months, the Nifty Smallcap 100 – TRI has gained 221 percent and outperformed almost all the other benchmarks by huge margins. Investors opting for Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in small cap funds were rewarded handsomely. An SIP helps in purchasing more units when the prices are low and vice versa. Since small cap funds are prone to higher volatility, SIPs in them helped investors to accumulate more number units, which resulted in huge gains. Here is the list of six small cap funds that tripled the investment amount made via SIPs over the last 10 years. Note that past performance is not indicative of future results. ‘MC30’, a curated list of Moneycontrol’s 30 MF schemes, can help you to identify investment worthy schemes. Values as on September 21, 2021.
1 Nippon India Small cap
Nippon India Small Cap Fund has topped the chart. An SIP in the fund with Rs 10,000 per month over the last 10 years would have generated a total corpus of Rs. 47 lakh. Return as measured by Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) from the 10-year SIP in the fund works out to 26 percent.
2 SBI Small cap
SBI Small Cap Fund has delivered an XIRR of 26 percent on SIPs contributed for the last 10 years.
3 Kotal Small cap
For the 10 year SIP, Kotak Small Cap Fund delivered a XIRR of 23 percent.
4 DSP Small cap
DSP Small cap, managed by Vinit Sambre, is one of the top six funds in the smallcap category delivered a XIRR of 22 percent for the SIP contributed for the last 10 years.
5 Franklin India smaller Cos
Franklin India Smaller Cos Fund has delivered a XIRR of 20 percent for the SIP contributed for the tenure of last 10 years. It generated a total corpus of Rs. 35 lakh, which is almost triple the invested amount of Rs 12 lakh.
6 HDFC Small cap
For the 10 year SIP, HDFC Small Cap Fund delivered a XIRR of 20 percent. It generated a total corpus of Rs. 35 lakh, which is almost triple the invested amount of Rs 12 lakh.
Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Tags: #invest #investment #Mutual Funds #sip #Slideshow #Slideshows #smallcap mutual funds
first published: Sep 24, 2021 09:18 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.