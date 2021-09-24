SIPs in these 6 small cap funds would have tripled your money in 10 years

Over the past 18 months, the Nifty Smallcap 100 – TRI has gained 221 percent and outperformed almost all the other benchmarks by huge margins. Investors opting for Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in small cap funds were rewarded handsomely. An SIP helps in purchasing more units when the prices are low and vice versa. Since small cap funds are prone to higher volatility, SIPs in them helped investors to accumulate more number units, which resulted in huge gains. Here is the list of six small cap funds that tripled the investment amount made via SIPs over the last 10 years. Note that past performance is not indicative of future results. ‘MC30’, a curated list of Moneycontrol’s 30 MF schemes, can help you to identify investment worthy schemes. Values as on September 21, 2021.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund has topped the chart. An SIP in the fund with Rs 10,000 per month over the last 10 years would have generated a total corpus of Rs. 47 lakh. Return as measured by Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) from the 10-year SIP in the fund works out to 26 percent.

SBI Small Cap Fund has delivered an XIRR of 26 percent on SIPs contributed for the last 10 years.

For the 10 year SIP, Kotak Small Cap Fund delivered a XIRR of 23 percent.

DSP Small cap, managed by Vinit Sambre, is one of the top six funds in the smallcap category delivered a XIRR of 22 percent for the SIP contributed for the last 10 years.

Franklin India Smaller Cos Fund has delivered a XIRR of 20 percent for the SIP contributed for the tenure of last 10 years. It generated a total corpus of Rs. 35 lakh, which is almost triple the invested amount of Rs 12 lakh.