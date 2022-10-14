Seven newly launched credit cards to watch out for

Every year, leading card issuers launch new credit cards to keep up with the varying needs and requirements of card users. The year 2022 has also seen many such newly launched cards. While some of these cards are offered in collaboration with popular brands and focus on brand-specific advantages, others are designed to give value-back across multiple brands and categories. Here, Paisabazaar has short-listed seven such credit cards launched this year on the basis of the value they offer against the fees charged.

Image Source: Standard Chartered Bank | Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip Credit Card offers a flat 20 percent instant discount on hotel bookings and a flat 10 percent instant discount on flight bookings at the EaseMyTrip website and mobile application. It offers Rs 125 off on bus ticket bookings at EaseMyTrip. The card user gets 10x rewards on every Rs 100 spent at standalone hotel and airline bookings and two reward points on every Rs 100 spent on retail spending. It offers two complimentary airport lounge accesses internationally in a year and one complimentary domestic airport lounge access per quarter. The annual fee is Rs 350 on this card. The issuer waives annual fees on spending Rs 50,000 in a year.

Image Source: HDFC Bank | Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card offers 499 NeuCoins on the Tata Neu app as a welcome benefit. The card users get 2 percent back as NeuCoins on non-EMI spends on Tata Neu and partner Tata brands. It offers additional 5 percent back as NeuCoins on transactions done on Tata Neu app/website. The card gives four complimentary domestic airport lounge accesses per year. The users also get a 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver across all fuel stations in India. The annual fee is Rs 499 on this card. The issuer waives annual fees on spending Rs 1 lakh in a year.





Image Source: Axis Bank | Samsung Axis Bank Signature Credit Card offers 10 percent cashback on purchases of consumer electronics products manufactured by Samsung. The card users get 2,500 edge reward points on making 3 transactions within 30 days. The card users earn 10 edge reward points on every Rs 100 spent across preferred partners (BigBasket, Tata 1MG, UrbanCompany, Myntra, and Zomato). It offers four complimentary domestic airport lounge accesses at selected airports and up to 15 percent off over 4,000 partner restaurants in India. The users also get 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver across all fuel stations in India. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this card.

Image Source: Axis Bank | Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card offers 25 percent cashback on Airtel mobile, broadband, WiFi, and DTH bill payments and 10 percent cashback on utility bill payments such as gas, electricity, etc. via Airtel Thanks App. It also offers 10 percent cashback on Swiggy, Zomato, and BigBasket. It offers four complimentary domestic airport lounge accesses in a year and up to 20 percent off over 4,000 partner restaurants in India. The users also get a 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver across all fuel stations in India. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this card.

Image Source: SBI Card | CASHBACK SBI Card offers 5 percent cashback on online transactions and 1 percent cashback on offline transactions. It offers four complimentary domestic airport lounge accesses in a year. The users also get a 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver across all fuel stations in India. The annual fee is Rs 999 on this card. The issuer waives annual fees on spending Rs 2 lakh in a year.

Image Source: SBI Card | Nature’s Basket SBI Card offers a gift voucher worth Rs 1,500 as a welcome benefit and complimentary access to the “Epicure” Nature’s Basket loyalty programme. It offers 10 reward points on every Rs 100 spent at Nature’s Basket and 5 reward points for every Rs 100 spent at dining, movies, entertainment, and international spending. It offers four complimentary domestic airport lounge accesses in a year. The users also get 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver across all fuel stations in India. The annual fee is Rs 1,499 on this card. The issuer waives off annual fees on spending Rs 2 lakh in a year.

Image Source: Axis Bank | SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage Black Credit Card offers a SpiceJet voucher worth Rs 4,000 as a welcome benefit and complimentary SpiceClub Gold membership. It offers up to 28 SpiceClub points for every Rs 200 spent on SpiceJet mobile application/website and 12 SpiceClub points on every Rs 200 spent on online food order, bill payments and entertainment. The users earn 4,000 SpiceClub points on spending Rs 2 lakh in a year. It offers eight complimentary domestic airport lounge accesses in a year and up to 20 percent off over 4,000 partner restaurants in India. The annual fee is Rs 2,000 on this card.

Have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. Once you get a credit card, it is critical that you use it smartly and responsibly. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to overspend while shopping from partnered merchants and dining at partnered restaurants. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28 to 49 percent per annum along with late payment fees.