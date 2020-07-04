10 banks which pay high interest rates on savings accounts

Your salary, investments and loan EMIs, are all managed from the savings accounts you maintain with banks. Money lying in our savings bank accounts fetches a nominal rate of interest. Large banks, both government-owned and from the private sector, give far lower interest rates to depositors. But some banks, especially smaller or newer ones, pay a higher interest rate on your balances in order to attract new business into banks. Let’s take a look at which bank pays the most on savings accounts. The below data is compiled by BankBazaar.com using the respective banks’ advertised as on July 1, 2020. Interest rate on savings account for all listed (BSE) public and private banks, foreign banks considered for data compilation. (Image: Moneycontrol)