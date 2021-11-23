MARKET NEWS

English
Balanced Advantage funds turn cautious, load up on these large-cap stocks: Do you own any?

Balanced Advantage funds are suitable for conservative investors

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
November 23, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST
As equity markets continue to rise in 2021, Balanced Advantage Funds (BAF) have turned cautious. Apart from lowering their pure equity exposure, BAFs have preferred to hold large-cap stocks to ensure downside protection. Most of the funds cut net-equity allocation and increase arbitrage holding when equity markets run-up and vice versa. They are suited for slightly conservative investors. Here is the list of most popular stocks among BAFs. They are the large-cap F&O stocks wherein the BAFs take both long as well as derivative positions. Portfolio data as of October 31, 2021. Source: ACEMF.
As equity markets continue to rise in 2021, Balanced Advantage Funds (BAF) have turned cautious. Apart from lowering their pure equity exposure, BAFs have preferred to hold large-cap stocks to ensure downside protection. Most of the funds cut net-equity allocation and increase arbitrage holding when equity markets run-up and vice versa. They are suited for slightly conservative investors. Here is the list of most popular stocks among BAFs. They are the large-cap F&O stocks wherein the BAFs take both long as well as derivative positions. Portfolio data as of October 31, 2021. Source: ACEMF.
ICICI Bank for insurance story
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 23 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 7,425. ICICI Bank comprised about 5 percent of the overall BAFs AUM. Motilal Oswal Dynamic, Sundaram Balanced Advantage and IDFC Balanced Advantage Fund held 8.5 percent, 6.4 percent and 6.3 percent of their assets, respectively, in the stock.
Infosys logo
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 22 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 4,508. Schemes that held maximum exposure to the stocks such as Invesco India Dynamic Equity (5.1 percent), IDFC Balanced Advantage (4.8 percent) and ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund (4.6 percent).
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. | The stock has surged 204 percent— from Rs 1078.78 on  May 16, 2014, to Rs 3275 on January 21, 2021.
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 23 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 1,601. Schemes like ITI Balanced Advantage, Axis Balanced Advantage and Motilal Oswal Dynamic Fund held the maximum exposure to the stock.
(Image: Axis Bank)
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 21 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 2,746. Top three BAFs that held maximum exposure in the stock were ITI Balanced Advantage (6.7 percent), Motilal Oswal Dynamic (3.2 percent) and SBI Balanced Advantage Fund (2.9 percent).
Bharti Airtel_Airtel
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 21 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 3,177. Schemes that held maximum exposure in the stock include ITI Balanced Advantage (4.1 percent), IDFC Balanced Advantage (3.1 percent) and Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund (2.6 percent).
HDFC bank
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 21 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 3,428. Schemes such as Invesco India Dynamic Equity (5.6 percent), BNP Paribas Dynamic Equity (4.9 percent) and Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund (4.8 percent) allocated the most among BAFs to the stock.
HDFC ltd
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 21 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 2,464. Top three schemes that had major exposure to the stock in October 2021 were Shriram Balanced Advantage, PGIM India Balanced Advantage and Motilal Oswal Dynamic Fund.
SBI Logo
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 21 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 6,760. SBI comprised about 4.6% of the overall BAFs AUM. HDFC Balanced Advantage, Motilal Oswal Dynamic and PGIM India Balanced Advantage Fund held 10.6 percent, 4.3 percent and 3.9 percent of their assets, respectively, in the stock.
sun phar
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 21 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 1,708. BOI AXA Equity Debt Rebalancer, Tata Balanced Adv and L&T Balanced Advantage Fund had maximum exposure to the stock in October 2021.
reliance industries
Total number of funds that hold the stock: 20 | Total investment value (Rs cr): 3,849. Top schemes that allocated to the stock during October 2021 were BOI AXA Equity Debt Rebalancer, ITI Balanced Advantage and Invesco India Dynamic Equity Fund.
Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Tags: #BAF #balanced advantage funds #investing #mutual fund #portfolio #Slideshow #Slideshows
first published: Nov 23, 2021 10:12 am

