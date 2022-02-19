English
    Ten microcap stocks that mutual funds bought amid market correction. Do you own any of these?

    Small and microcap indices fell much less than their mid and large-cap counterparts

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    February 19, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
    Intro microcap
    So far in the current market downtrend that started from October 21, 2021, Microcap indices showed resilience and corrected less compared to their large, mid and smallcap indices counterparts. Over the last four months, Nifty 50 TRI, Nifty Midcap 150 – TRI and Nifty Smallcap 250 - TRI fell 5.9 percent, 9.5 percent and 5.5 percent respectively. But, the Nifty Microcap 250 – TRI corrected only 5.1 percent. Quality microcaps with strong prospects withstood the volatility well during the period. Here are the top 10 microcap stocks added newly by mutual funds over the last three months. Stocks with less than Rs 3,000 crore are considered microcaps. Data as on January 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF.
    Anandrathi1
    Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 12 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 12. Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth, a non-bank wealth solutions firm, were listed on the exchanges on December 14, 2021. Schemes like Quant Flexi Cap, Invesco India Tax, Quant Small Cap, Canara Rob Small Cap and ICICI Pru Banking & Fin Serv Fund still held the stock (Data as of January 31, 2022).
    SJS2
    Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 10 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 10. Stock of SJS Enterprises, part of Auto Parts & Equipment industry, was listed on the exchanges on Nov 15, 2021. Schemes like BOI AXA Conservative Hybrid, Axis Triple Advantage, Axis Small Cap, Franklin India Smaller Cos and Aditya Birla SL Small Cap Fund still held the stock in their portfolio.
    AGS3
    Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 8 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 8. Quant Value, Quant Small Cap, HDFC Balanced Advantage and Nippon India Small Cap Fund were few schemes held the Commercial Services stock.
    Mold t4
    Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 7 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 14. Schemes like Sundaram Large and Mid Cap, ITI Long Term Equity, ITI Multi-Cap, Sundaram Small Cap, ICICI Pru Smallcap and Aditya Birla SL Multi-Cap Fund newly added the stock of Mold-Tek Packaging.
    TVtod5
    Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 6 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 10. Six Quant equity funds such as Quant Multi Asset, Quant Value, Quant ESG Equity and Quant Small Cap fund newly added the stock of TV Today Network.
    Hindus oil6
    Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 5 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 9. Five equity schemes managed by Taurus mutual fund like Taurus Discovery (Midcap), Taurus Flexi Cap Fund and Taurus Largecap Equity Fund added the stock afresh.
    Punj7
    Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 5 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 5. The stock of Agrochemicals company was newly added by the equity schemes managed by Taurus mutual fund such as Taurus Discovery (Midcap), Taurus Flexi Cap Fund and Taurus Infrastructure Fund.
    Srri pro8
    Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 5 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 5. Shares of Shriram Properties, were listed on the exchanges on December 20, 2021. Schemes like Aditya Birla SL Small Cap, HDFC Housing Opp, Nippon India Small Cap and Sundaram Infra Advantage Fund still held the stock in their portfolio.
    Kri9
    Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 5 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 8. Few schemes that added the stock of Kirloskar Oil Engines afresh during the last three months include Franklin Build India Franklin India Flexi Cap, Nippon India Small Cap and Templeton India Value Fund.
    VST10
    Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 4 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 14. Schemes such as ITI Multi-Cap Fund, Taurus Discovery (Midcap) and Taurus Infrastructure Fund added the stock of V.S.T. Tillers Tractors afresh in their portfolio.
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.