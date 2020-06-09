App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Top debt, equity funds with maximum net inflows in May

While debt fund investors have gravitated towards schemes that invest in safer, highly-rated, securities, equity fund investors have preferred to invest in large-cap schemes and those that invest in large and well-established companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Inflows in the month of May 2020 speak of caution. While debt fund investors have gravitated towards schemes that invest in safer, highly-rated, securities, equity fund investors have preferred to invest in large-cap schemes and those that invest in large and well-established companies. A positive net inflow means more money came in than went out. (Image: Moneycontrol)
1/13

Inflows in May speak of caution. While debt fund investors have gravitated towards schemes that invest in safer, highly rated, securities, equity fund investors have preferred to invest in large-cap schemes and those that invest in large and well-established companies. A positive net inflow means more money came in than went out. (Image: Moneycontrol)

In debt funds, investors largely preferred schemes that invest in high credit rated securities. According to the Association of Mutual Fund in India (AMFI), here are the top 5 schemes with largest net inflows. (Image: Shutterstock)
2/13

In debt funds, investors largely preferred schemes that invest in high credit rated securities. According to the Association of Mutual Fund in India (AMFI), here are the top five schemes with largest net inflows in May 2020. (Image: Shutterstock)

Banking and PSU Fund | Net inflows for May 2020: Rs 8,873 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
3/13

Banking and PSU Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 8,873 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Money Market Fund | Net inflows for May 2020: Rs 5,010 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
4/13

Money Market Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 5,010 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Corporate Bond Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 3,832 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
5/13

Corporate Bond Fund | Net inflows for May 2020: Rs 3,832 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Short Duration Fund | Net inflows for May 2020: Rs 2,040 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
6/13

Short Duration Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 2,040 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Gilt Fund | Net inflows for May 2020: Rs 1,947 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
7/13

Gilt Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 1,947 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)

In equity funds, investors found comfort in schemes that invest in large and well-established companies. The silver lining was all equity fund categories registered net inflows in the month of May. Inflows in mid and small cap funds were muted; Value funds got. Here are the top 5 equity fund scheme as per AMFI. (Image: Shutterstock)
8/13

In equity funds, investors found comfort in schemes that invest in large and well-established companies. The silver lining was all equity fund categories registered net inflows in the month of May. Inflows in mid and small cap funds were muted; Value funds got. Here are the top five equity fund schemes in May as per AMFI. (Image: Shutterstock)

Large Cap Fund | Net inflows for May 2020: Rs 1555.6 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)
9/13

Large Cap Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 1555.6 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)

Multi Cap Fund | Net inflows for May 2020: Rs 758.5 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)
10/13

Multi Cap Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 758.5 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)

ELSS | Net inflows for May 2020: Rs 712.4 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)
11/13

ELSS | Net inflows for May: Rs 712.4 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)

Large & Mid Cap Fund | Net inflows for May 2020: Rs 703.6 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
12/13

Large & Mid Cap Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 703.6 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Focused Fund | Net inflows for May 2020: Rs 669.8 Crore. (Image: Shutterstock)
13/13

Focused Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 669.8 Crore. (Image: Shutterstock)

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 11:01 am

tags #AMFI #best mutual funds #debt funds #equity funds #Slideshow #top debt funds #top equity funds

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.