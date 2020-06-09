In pics | Top debt, equity funds with maximum net inflows in May

While debt fund investors have gravitated towards schemes that invest in safer, highly-rated, securities, equity fund investors have preferred to invest in large-cap schemes and those that invest in large and well-established companies.
In debt funds, investors largely preferred schemes that invest in high credit rated securities. According to the Association of Mutual Fund in India (AMFI), here are the top five schemes with largest net inflows in May 2020. (Image: Shutterstock)
Banking and PSU Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 8,873 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Money Market Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 5,010 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Corporate Bond Fund | Net inflows for May 2020: Rs 3,832 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Short Duration Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 2,040 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Gilt Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 1,947 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
In equity funds, investors found comfort in schemes that invest in large and well-established companies. The silver lining was all equity fund categories registered net inflows in the month of May. Inflows in mid and small cap funds were muted; Value funds got. Here are the top five equity fund schemes in May as per AMFI. (Image: Shutterstock)
Large Cap Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 1555.6 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)
Multi Cap Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 758.5 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)
ELSS | Net inflows for May: Rs 712.4 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)
Large & Mid Cap Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 703.6 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Focused Fund | Net inflows for May: Rs 669.8 Crore. (Image: Shutterstock)
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 11:01 am