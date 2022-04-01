English
    IBLA 2022 | 17th edition of India's Business Leader Awards underway

    CNBC-TV18 hosted the 17th edition of India’s most coveted business awards, India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) 2022 on April 1 to honour the visionaries of Indian Inc. in the presence of Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST
    CNBC-TV18 hosted the 17th edition of India’s most coveted business awards, India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) 2022 on April 1 to honour the visionaries of Indian Inc. in the presence of Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman. Notably, the IBLA 2022 jury discussed over 40 companies, personalities and entities to try and determine the outstanding achievers across over 13 categories on the basis of not only the usual quantitative criteria, but qualitative markers including nimbleness, endurance, fortitude, inspirational quotient, strategic sagacity and sheer grit in the face of overarching adversity through 2021, and what it will take to tackle everything 2022 could throw up.
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives for IBLA 2022. The event includes an interaction between Finance Minister and the top business czars of India in a Town Hall meeting on ‘Accelerating Growth in a Post-COVID world’.
    The event began with a live one-on-one conversation between Sitharaman and CNBC-TV18 Managaing Editor Shereen Bhan.
    Top CEOs of India Inc are quizzing FM Sitharaman in the 'town hall' session before the presentation of awards. Industry veterans observe FM's insights on various sectors of economy.
    Finance Minister discussed about the issues amid Russia Ukraine crisis.
    Tags: #Business #CNBC TV18 IBLA 2022 #finance minister Nirmala Sithamraman #IBLA #IBLA 2022 #India Business Leader Award #Slideshow
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 06:17 pm
