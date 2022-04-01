IBLA 2022 | 17th edition of India's Business Leader Awards underway CNBC-TV18 hosted the 17th edition of India’s most coveted business awards, India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) 2022 on April 1 to honour the visionaries of Indian Inc. in the presence of Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman.
April 01, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST
CNBC-TV18 hosted the 17th edition of India’s most coveted business awards, India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) 2022 on April 1 to honour the visionaries of Indian Inc. in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Notably, the IBLA 2022 jury discussed over 40 companies, personalities and entities to try and determine the outstanding achievers across over 13 categories on the basis of not only the usual quantitative criteria, but qualitative markers including nimbleness, endurance, fortitude, inspirational quotient, strategic sagacity and sheer grit in the face of overarching adversity through 2021, and what it will take to tackle everything 2022 could throw up.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives for IBLA 2022. The event includes an interaction between the Finance Minister and the top business czars of India in a Town Hall meeting on ‘Accelerating Growth in a Post-COVID world’.
The event began with a live one-on-one conversation between Sitharaman and CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan.
Top CEOs of India Inc are interacting with FM Sitharaman in the 'town hall' session before the presentation of awards. Industry veterans observe FM's insights on various sectors of the economy.
Finance Minister discussed various economic issues amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.