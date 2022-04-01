IBLA 2022 | 17th edition of India's Business Leader Awards underway

CNBC-TV18 hosted the 17th edition of India’s most coveted business awards, India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) 2022 on April 1 to honour the visionaries of Indian Inc. in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Notably, the IBLA 2022 jury discussed over 40 companies, personalities and entities to try and determine the outstanding achievers across over 13 categories on the basis of not only the usual quantitative criteria, but qualitative markers including nimbleness, endurance, fortitude, inspirational quotient, strategic sagacity and sheer grit in the face of overarching adversity through 2021, and what it will take to tackle everything 2022 could throw up.