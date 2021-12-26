Year in review: A look at top car launches in 2021

Mahindra Bolero Neo | Mahindra & Mahindra launched its seven-seater Bolero Neo in India at a starting price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). It features standard dual airbags, an anti-lock braking systems (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), cornering brake control (CBC) and an ISO-fix child seat. The Bolero Neo is essentially a facelift for the TUV300. It comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and offers six color options: Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, and Napoli Black. (Image: auto.mahindra.com)

Land Rover Discovery Facelift | Land Rover launched its Discovery Facelift in India, with price starting at 88.06 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Discovery Facelift features a new 11.4-inch touchscreen with Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment system and offers three engine options - two petrols and one diesel. All three engines are offered with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. (Image: Landrover)

Mercedes-Benz E53 and E63S | Mercedes launched the performance-oriented AMG E53 and E63S in India, with the price starting at Rs 1.02 crore (ex-showroom, India) and Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom, India) respectively. Both models comes with the standard wheelbase and latest styling elements. E53 comes with an inline-six motor, while E63S utilizes a twin-turbo V8. (Image: Twitter @MercedesBenzInd)

Tata Xpres-T | Tata Motors launched Xpres-T electric car in India, starting at Rs 9.54 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Xpres-T offer two battery pack options, 16.5kWh with 165 km claimed range and 21.5kWh with 213 km claimed range. The new Tata Xpres-T electric sedan with 16.5 kWh can be charged from 0-80 percent in 90 minutes and 21.5 kWh pack can be charged in 110 minutes, if connected to a fast charger. (Image: Twitter @Tatamotorsev)

Lamborghini Huracan STO | Italian carmaker Lamborghini launched the Lamborghini Huracan STO, which is inspired by its racing cars, with a price starting Rs 4.99 crore (ex-showroom, India). The car is powered by a V10 naturally-aspirated 640 hp engine, capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in 3 seconds, 0-200 km/hr in 9 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h. The STO’s 75 percent of the body panels are made of carbon fibre. (Image: Lamborghini)

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition | BMW has launched the X1 20i Tech Edition in India at Rs 43 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The X1 20i Tech Edition is available in two colors options – Alpine White and Phytonic Blue, with silver Oyster Black upholstery. The model is powered by a sole 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo technology. (Image: BMW)

Tata Punch | Tata Motors launched the five-seater mini SUV Punch at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Punch is available in manual and automatic-manual transmission (AMT) versions. The AMT variant is priced Rs 60,000 more than the manual variant. In addition, there are four customisation packs available starting at Rs 30,000. Just like most other models priced below Rs 6.5 lakh, the Punch will come only with a petrol engine for now. The mini-SUV is powered by a 3-cylinder 1199cc engine that delivers peak power of 86ps. (Image: Tata Motors)