Take a look at the facelifted Kia Seltos launched at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh

1/8 Kia officially opened the order books for the new facelifted Seltos on July 15. With prices starting at Rs 10.89 lakh, the sports utility vehicle (SUV) is available in as many as seven trim levels, with the top-spec variants receiving, for the first time in the Seltos line-up, the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) tech. There is a line-up of new features on the inside of the car, too, to make the facelift more comprehensive. (Image: Kia)

2/8 Taking a look at the exteriors, first, the Seltos gets an overhauled front fascia. The LED day running lights (DRLs) have been tweaked to extend into the grille which itself is larger than before. The main headlamp units, too, have been redesigned. The bumper now comes with a new four-block design for the fog lamps. There are updates to the rear section as well, with new L-shaped tail lamps and an LED bar that stretches to the logo in the centre. The tailgate has been refreshed to accommodate the new tail lights, and lower down there is a new rear bumper, which, depending on the variant, receives a skid plate for the added butch factor. On the sides, while the profile remains similar to the old SUV, Kia has redesigned the alloys, and depending on the trim level, you get 16-, 17-, or 18-inch rims. There is a new Pewter Olive paint scheme as well, in addition to eight other solid colours and two dual-tone options. (Image: Kia)

3/8 As mentioned earlier, Kia has refreshed the interiors too, of the Seltos. We start off with the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with voice control and smartphone connectivity. The instrument cluster is also made up of a 10.25-inch digital display that connects seamlessly to the infotainment screen. The centre console has been redesigned with slimmer AC vents and physical buttons for climate control as well as the infotainment system. There are more soft-touch materials around the cabin for added luxury. Additionally, the interior colour scheme can be optioned in three different colour combinations. (Image: Kia)

4/8 The powertrain does not change, however, with the Seltos continuing to be powered by the same engine options as before. There is the 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 115 hp and 144 Nm of peak torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel produces 116 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque and comes with either a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) or a six-speed automatic gearbox option. And finally, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is capable of producing a class-leading 160 hp of maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options on this powertrain includes a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. (Image: Kia)

5/8 The Seltos is available in a total of seven trim levels. The naturally aspirated petrol is available on the first four trims, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK+, and HTX, with the automatic gearbox available only on the HTX trim. When mated to the manual iMT gearbox, the diesel is available on the first four and the HTX+ trim. With the automatic option, the diesel is available in HTX, GTX+, and X-Line trims. The manual turbo-petrol is available only on the HTK+ and HTX+ trims, while the DCT gearbox is available in the HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line guises. Further, the turbo-petrol gets a dual-exhaust setup at the rear, and the body kit is different for the GT-Line and X-Line trims compared to the Tech Line variants. (Image: Kia)

6/8 As for the features, the biggest addition to the Seltos is the ADAS tech. This package brings with it added autonomous safety features, such as emergency braking, forward collision warning and assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and others. The higher trims also get a panoramic sunroof, which wasn’t available previously on the Seltos. Other features include dual-zone climate control, an eight-inch head-up display, an electronic parking brake, a Bose-tuned eight-speaker sound system, and a 360-degree camera. (Image: Kia)

7/8 In terms of safety, the SUV features the usual suspects ― six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, all-wheel disc brakes, three-point seatbelts, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). (Image: Kia)