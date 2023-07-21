Take a look at the facelifted Kia Seltos launched at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh
The facelifted Kia Seltos gets a lot more than just an exterior update. Refreshed interiors have also been added, along with new features, to bring the car up to date with the current competition.
July 21, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST
Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!