    Auto Expo 2023 | Maruti Suzuki unveils Jimny 5-door and Fronx SUV, bookings open

    Launched at Auto Expo 2023, Jimny and Fronx will appeal to both new-age SUV lovers as well as passionate off-roaders. Featuring high-end powertrain technologies and the best of Suzuki’s SUV lineage, they will further strengthen Maruti’s SUV lineup

    Moneycontrol News
    January 12, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST
    Maruti Suzuki took the wraps off the much-awaited Jimny 5-door and the Fronx SUV coupe on the second day of India's largest automotive show, Auto Expo 2023. The two new SUVs will appeal to both new-age SUV lovers as well as passionate off-roaders. Featuring high-end powertrain technologies and the best of Suzuki’s SUV lineage, both Fronx and Jimny will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki's SUV lineup. (Maruti Suzuki Video Grab)
    The company aims to get back to 50 percent market share and achieve the number one position in SUV segment. Customers can pre-book the Fronx and Jimny at any Nexa showroom or by logging on to www.nexaexperience.com. (Maruti Suzuki Video Grab)
    With a body-on-frame design, the rugged Jimny provides a sense of solidity offering a unique experience. Its squared body proportions instil a sense of confidence and give the driver better visibility of the surroundings, especially on treacherous topography. (Maruti Suzuki Video Grab)
    The Jimny measure 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and 1,720 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm. The Jimny is powered by 1.5 litre K15B petrol engine, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission and Suzuki's AllGrip Pro all-wheel drive system. (Maruti Suzuki Video Grab)
    The Jimny is built on the four essentials of an off-road machine – ladder frame chassis, ample body angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low-range transfer gear (4L mode). ALLGRIP PRO offers extreme off-road ability to meet the driver’s spirit of adventure. Carrying forward its legacy of over 50 years of global success, the Jimny is meant to go deeper, higher and farther, says the company. (Maruti Suzuki Video Grab)
    An off-road machine built for purpose, the Jimny is developed to navigate treacherous terrains, manoeuvre through dense woods, and conquer the toughest terrains with ease. It also offers a comfortable ride as a daily driver. (Maruti Suzuki Video Grab)
    The Jimny 5-door has 6 airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD that ensure a sense of safety. It comes with 22.86cm (9”) Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Infotainment system also boasts premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense” powered by ARKAMYS. (Maruti Suzuki Video Grab)
    The Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette accentuated by the signature NEXWave Grille and NEXTre' Crystal Block LED DRLs - acing both stance and substance. It comes powered with both 1.0 litre turbo boosterjet engine and 1.2 litre dual VVT engine variant. The SUV with Turbo Boosterjet engine comes in options – a 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic transmission. (Maruti Suzuki Video Grab)
    The Fronx is equipped with 6 airbags, standard hill-hold assist and all seats have 3-point ELR seat belts for ensuring all-round safety. (Maruti Suzuki Video Grab)
    It gets a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, a wireless charger, a heads-up display, an in-built Suzuki Connect, a 360-degree camera and more. The Infotainment system also boasts premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense” powered by “ARKAMYS”, offering signature ambiences created to suit various moods. (Maruti Suzuki Video Grab)
    Conceptualized, designed and developed in India for young aspirational car buyers, Fronx pioneers a "Shape of New" compact SUVs in the country. The sporty compact SUV Fronx will be offered in six single-tone colour options. To further complement the exterior design, it will also be available in three trendy dual-tone colours. (Maruti Suzuki Video Grab)
    first published: Jan 12, 2023 12:31 pm